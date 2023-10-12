Globally-Recognised Engineering, Applied Science and Tech Leaders Appointed Fellows of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering

A Nobel Prize laureate, leaders tackling the Aussie engineering shortage, climate change innovators, research translation superstars, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander STEM education champions are among the distinguished cohort of Fellows elected to the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) this year.

The 2023 new ATSE Fellows have been chosen for their game-changing contributions in fields spanning artificial intelligence, marine biology, photonics, cancer therapy, battery and energy innovation, and more.

Noongar woman Professor Sandra Eades AO FTSE FASSA FAHMS, Australia’s first Aboriginal medical doctor to be awarded a PhD, has been named as an Honorary Fellow for her contributions to epidemiology research and education in Aboriginal child health.

Dr Sangeeta Bhatia FTSE is a nano tissue technologist who develops miniature technologies which mimic those found in the body. Her world-leading technology includes human micro-livers, to test new drugs and study liver disease.

Professor Brian Schmidt AC FTSE FAA FRS, outgoing ANU Vice-Chancellor, has been elected for his world transforming career as an innovator, educator, and communicator. In 2011, Professor Schmidt jointly won the Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering the accelerated expansion of our universe.

Laser technology has been transformed by innovations from Professor Yue Gao FTSE. He is the creator of the artificial star (known as a laser guide star) – which helps astronomers to calibrate their telescopes, and has designed a fully automated laser system for accurately tracking tiny space debris smaller than 10cm, safeguarding Australian satellites used for environmental monitoring and bushfire tracking.

CEO and Managing Director of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Daniel Westerman FTSE, is a national leader in Australia’s transition to net zero emissions. Daniel advises Australian governments and is a trusted communicator, guiding the public through this crucial time of energy crisis and low-emissions transition.

Cabrogal woman Mikaela Jade FTSE is a passionate advocate for using emerging tech to amplify connection to Traditional Knowledge and culture. Mikaela founded Australia’s first Indigenous edu-tech company, Indigital, which uses technologies – like AI – as a pathway to learning Indigenous heritage and teaching digital skills.

ATSE President Dr Katherine Woodthorpe AO FTSE said the new Fellows are creating a better Australia through their work.

“As we face global challenges such as climate change, the digitisation of our economy and the massive challenge of building a diverse and skilled STEM workforce, technological innovation is the lynchpin for shaping our future. It’s looking bright thanks to the extraordinary contributions of our 33 newest Fellows.”

“It is a proud moment to be elected by your peers and acknowledged for your lifelong achievements. ATSE Fellows are truly exceptional at what they do, and Australia is all the better for them.”

