Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

The National Quantum Computing Centre Signs Agreement With IBM to Provide Quantum Computing Access to UK Academic, Research, and Public Sector Organizations

Nov 9 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

The National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) today announces an agreement with IBM for the centre to provide UK researchers with cloud access to IBM Quantum’s Premium Plan, including IBM’s fleet of quantum computing systems, with the aim to drive new research directions based on the use of quantum computing. Through this initiative, and by joining the IBM Quantum Network, the NQCC further spearheads its vision to enable the UK to solve some of the most complex and challenging problems facing society by harnessing the potential of quantum computing.

Image Credit: National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC)

The NQCC is a co-sponsored programme by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). Its objective is to drive new research horizons by serving the UK academic, research, and public sector communities to enable proof-of-concept projects, feasibility studies and discovery-led science.

“Providing quantum computing access is an important step in contributing towards the national effort”, NQCC Director, Dr Michael Cuthbert said. “The agreement with IBM will enable the NQCC to provide utility-scale quantum computing resources for the UK’s vibrant research community, which will open up new avenues of fundamental and applied research, with the prospect of boosting the development of novel technologies and drive new discoveries”, he commented.

IBM Quantum offers users access to utility-scale processors with more than 100 qubits. These systems deliver performance capable of serving as scientific tools to explore an expanded scale of problems that classical systems may never be able to solve.

“Organisations that collaborate with the NQCC will have the opportunity to access quantum computers which, as shown in recently published research, are capable of accurately modeling a physical system in nature beyond leading classical approaches,” said Dr. Scott Crowder, Vice President, Adoption and Business Development, IBM Quantum. “This ‘quantum utility’ gives our users the ability to explore hard problems — and to begin extracting real value.”

Aligned with the recently published National Quantum Strategy and the commitment of £2.5 billion of investment, the NQCC as a national lab is committed to working with organisations across government, industry and the research community, to support the delivery of quantum computing capabilities for the UK and build the user community for quantum computing. 

The centre seeks to enable the UK to become a quantum-ready nation and take full advantage of the benefits that quantum computing can offer, by supporting the UK-based organisations. It will help to boost access to quantum computing resources for UK-based users and further catalyse its SparQ user engagement programme enabling the user journey from awareness to advocacy.

NQCC’s mission complements STFC’s other long-term partnership with IBM: the Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation programme, which applies AI, data science, high performance computing (HPC), and quantum computing for the benefit UK industry and the public sector.

Where NQCC’s mission is to enable the UK to solve some of the most complex and challenging problems facing society by harnessing the potential of quantum computing, the Hartree Centre and IBM aim to help UK organisations to develop and adopt innovative solutions from the core technologies and apply them to challenges in areas including engineering, materials development, life sciences, energy and environment.

There are, therefore, many opportunities for both centres, the NQCC and the Hartree Centre, to collaborate and support UK industry at different stages of the adoption and innovation journey to fully prepare and futureproof the UK economy to gain maximum benefit from quantum computing.

Source: https://www.nqcc.ac.uk/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »