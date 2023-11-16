RCSI Spearheads Innovative 3D Bioprinting Project with EIC Funding

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) is set to embark on a transformative project in the realm of medical technology. The institution has secured €2.9 million from the European Innovation Council's Pathfinder program for a pioneering venture in medical 3D bioprinting, poised to start in January 2024.

Distributed Lab Topology (DLT) eBook - Learn How to Reduce Time-To-Result and Optimize Testing Frequencies in High-Throughput Environments eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

Image Credit: luchschenF/Shutterstock.com

The POLINA Initiative: Charting a New Course in Bioprinting

Under the leadership of Professor Andreas Heise of the Department of Chemistry, the POLINA project is designed to bring a new dimension to medical device manufacturing. This ambitious initiative will leverage innovative materials and modern 3D printing techniques to create devices aligned with human tissue compatibility and research tool advancements.

The focus of POLINA is the integration of light-sensitive polyamino acid (PAA) with precise 3D patterning techniques, an inspiration drawn from the microelectronics sector. This novel approach aims to bring about a significant improvement in the accuracy of creating 3D biostructures and devices, with potential long-term implications for sustainable electronics, moving away from traditional petrochemical components.

Impact and Future Vision

To demonstrate its utility, POLINA will concentrate on lung-related diseases. The project plans to construct models for lung disease study, develop cell cluster arrays for disease simulation and pharmaceutical testing, and innovate tracheal implant designs.

RCSI's commitment to pioneering healthcare solutions is exemplified through the POLINA project. The integration of this technology into the healthcare industry is anticipated to revolutionize the development of medical devices and materials, enhancing patient care and health outcomes.

This venture represents a collaborative effort involving a mix of academic, industrial, and clinical expertise. Partnerships include 4Dcell and five academic groups, along with two experts from various European nations, fostering a cross-disciplinary approach to innovation.

RCSI's POLINA project stands as a beacon of innovation in medical technology. As this initiative progresses, it offers an exciting glimpse into the future of medical device development and its potential impact on global health.

Stay informed about this cutting-edge project to witness the unfolding of a new chapter in medical technology that promises to reshape patient care for the better.

Sources

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. “RCSI to revolutionise medical 3D bioprinting in €2.9m European Innovation Council project.” Last modified November 16, 2023. https://www.rcsi.com/dublin/news-and-events/news/news-article/2023/11/rcsi-to-revolutionise-medical-3d-bioprinting-in-european-innovation-council-project.

European Innovation Council. “Pathfinder Programme.” Accessed November 16, 2023. https://eic.ec.europa.eu/eic-funding-opportunities/eic-pathfinder_en