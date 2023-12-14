Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies

Print Industry Set to Embrace Sustainability, Security and Technological Advancement in 2024

Dec 14 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

Digital innovations and growing environmental concerns have prompted a thorough re-evaluation of print practices. As the sector continues to adapt to these new dynamics, 2024 is predicted to witness significant shifts in the print landscape.

Leading the conversation are industry experts Kyocera, whose top executives share valuable insights into how the sector is getting ready to prioritise sustainability, security, and technological advancements in the coming year.

Big Moves in CSR

Steve Pearce, Group Head of Marketing at Kyocera, highlights the pivotal role of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in driving positive change within the industry. The directive will serve as a catalyst, inspiring vendors and channel partners alike to align their actions with sustainability objectives.

Pearce says: “Now that sustainability regulations are officially in place, we can anticipate a cultural shift in the business world. Business leaders will undoubtedly tackle environmental considerations alongside commercial goals. We are already witnessing the early stages of this transformation, with channel partners joining vendors on the path to net zero, marking substantial progress towards becoming carbon-neutral businesses and setting a precedent for the industry.”

Greener Printing

Pearce adds: “Printing products themselves will also become more eco-friendly. A heightened focus on supply chains, from packaging materials to shipping emissions and circularity, is underway. Vendors across the industry are continuously supporting this shift, providing appropriate tools and metrics for environmentally conscious decision-making. The goal is to empower customers to make eco-conscious decisions aligned with their values."

Cybersecurity Evolution

The demand for zero-trust cybersecurity is expected to surge in 2024, with AI playing an increasing role in the threat landscape. According to Trevor Maloney, Product Marketing

Manager at Kyocera, vendors offering this capability will be well-positioned to meet the escalating need for secure print capabilities.

Maloney notes: “Businesses will be looking for an effective print ecosystem that addresses specific security requirements. It's now logical to consider security measures at every level, from robust hardware to appropriate software applications, ensuring a comprehensive defence against potential vulnerabilities.

“Print technology providers will need to tailor their security offerings to suit diverse workspaces. It’s essential to enable secure and seamless printing experiences from both office and remote locations. This adaptation goes beyond merely addressing current security challenges; it involves anticipating and proactively meeting the requirements of a dynamic work environment, ensuring that solutions provide a cyber-resilient foundation for secure printing in the modern workplace.”

Cloud Printing Expansion

Graham Foxwell, Product Marketing Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions UK, points out the growing traction of cloud-based printing solutions, which enhance accessibility and reduce the need for physical infrastructure.

"The shift towards cloud-based printing is not just a technological upgrade; it's a strategic move towards a more agile and cost-effective way of working. Cloud-based options empower businesses to streamline printing processes seamlessly into their operations, unlocking new levels of flexibility and productivity."

Pearce concludes: “The print industry's future in 2024 hinges on regulatory changes, technological advancements, and user strategies. Businesses are expected to leverage technology to meet the demands of a more hybrid and digital working environment, with a focus on sustainability, security, and technological innovation.”

Source: https://kyocerads-group.co.uk/

