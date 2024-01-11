Posted in | News | Electronics

Axiomtek Unveils 17-inch GOT317B-ADL-TRD Empowered by 13th/12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, Catering to the Rigors of Heavy-Duty Industry

Jan 11 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the GOT317B-ADL-TRD, its 17-inch fanless touch panel computer powered by the high-performance 13th/12th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Pentium® processor. The industrial-grade touch panel PC adopts a 17” SXGA widescreen LCD display with 5-wire resistive touch and 350 nits of brightness. Designed to thrive in challenging environments, the GOT317B-ADL-TRD has an IP65-rated water/dust-proof front bezel and a wide operating temperature range of -10 °C to 50 °C, ensuring its suitability for heavy-duty industry and factory automation applications.

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Related Stories

“The GOT317B-ADL-TRD supports 12V to 24V DC power input with power ignition on/off delays to prevent power instability while simultaneously enabling the equipment can start up and operate correctly and also helps to avoid equipment damage caused by sudden voltage spikes,” said Wesley Lee, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “Our new panel computer GOT317B-ADL-TRD is designed to facilitate seamless integration and optimization of various applications. It features a flexible I/O module window, providing customers with maximum flexibility to adapt to their specific needs. Several mounting solutions such as wall mount, VESA mount, and desktop stand that users can choose the most suitable mounting options for their application.”

Axiomtek’s GOT317B-ADL-TRD has one 260-pin DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slot with up to 32GB system memory and supports one 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD. It features an M.2 Key E slot and a PCI Express Mini Card slot for easy integration of add-on devices such as WLAN modules. The ruggedized panel PC comes with rich I/O interfaces including one 9-pin D-sub Male RS-232/422/485, one RS-232 via cable, one RJ-45 2.5Gb Base-T Ethernet, one RJ-45 1Gb Base-T Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4, and one Line out. It also supports one Phoenix-type connector for DC power input, one switch for power on/off, one remote power switch, and one grounding hole. Additionally, it supports TPM 2.0 for a higher level of security capabilities. The GOT317B-ADL-TRD also provides mainstream OS support including Windows 10/11, Windows 10/11 IoT, and Linux to facilitate the development of unique applications.

Axiomtek's GOT317B-ADL-TRD is available now. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at [email protected].

Advanced Features:

  • 17" SXGA LCD with 350 nits of brightness
  • 5-wire resistive touch
  • Supports one 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD
  • Flat front panel touch screen with rugged IP65 front bezel
  • Supports WLAN module & antenna (optional)
  • 4 USB & 2COM ports
  • TPM 2.0 onboard
  • Swappable HDD Tray
  • Supports panel mount, VESA mount, desktop stand, and wall mount

Source: http://www.axiomtek.com

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »