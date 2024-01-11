Axiomtek Unveils 17-inch GOT317B-ADL-TRD Empowered by 13th/12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, Catering to the Rigors of Heavy-Duty Industry

Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the GOT317B-ADL-TRD, its 17-inch fanless touch panel computer powered by the high-performance 13th/12th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Pentium® processor. The industrial-grade touch panel PC adopts a 17” SXGA widescreen LCD display with 5-wire resistive touch and 350 nits of brightness. Designed to thrive in challenging environments, the GOT317B-ADL-TRD has an IP65-rated water/dust-proof front bezel and a wide operating temperature range of -10 °C to 50 °C, ensuring its suitability for heavy-duty industry and factory automation applications.

Image Credit: Axiomtek

“The GOT317B-ADL-TRD supports 12V to 24V DC power input with power ignition on/off delays to prevent power instability while simultaneously enabling the equipment can start up and operate correctly and also helps to avoid equipment damage caused by sudden voltage spikes,” said Wesley Lee, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “Our new panel computer GOT317B-ADL-TRD is designed to facilitate seamless integration and optimization of various applications. It features a flexible I/O module window, providing customers with maximum flexibility to adapt to their specific needs. Several mounting solutions such as wall mount, VESA mount, and desktop stand that users can choose the most suitable mounting options for their application.”

Axiomtek’s GOT317B-ADL-TRD has one 260-pin DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slot with up to 32GB system memory and supports one 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD. It features an M.2 Key E slot and a PCI Express Mini Card slot for easy integration of add-on devices such as WLAN modules. The ruggedized panel PC comes with rich I/O interfaces including one 9-pin D-sub Male RS-232/422/485, one RS-232 via cable, one RJ-45 2.5Gb Base-T Ethernet, one RJ-45 1Gb Base-T Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4, and one Line out. It also supports one Phoenix-type connector for DC power input, one switch for power on/off, one remote power switch, and one grounding hole. Additionally, it supports TPM 2.0 for a higher level of security capabilities. The GOT317B-ADL-TRD also provides mainstream OS support including Windows 10/11, Windows 10/11 IoT, and Linux to facilitate the development of unique applications.

Axiomtek's GOT317B-ADL-TRD is available now. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at [email protected].

Advanced Features:

17" SXGA LCD with 350 nits of brightness

5-wire resistive touch

Supports one 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD

Flat front panel touch screen with rugged IP65 front bezel

Supports WLAN module & antenna (optional)

4 USB & 2COM ports

TPM 2.0 onboard

Swappable HDD Tray

Supports panel mount, VESA mount, desktop stand, and wall mount

Source: http://www.axiomtek.com