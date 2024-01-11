Posted in | News | Chemistry

Harnessing the Power of A-Site Alloying for the Creation of Noble Metal-Occupied MAX Phases

Jan 11 2024Reviewed by Andrea Salazar

A general A-site alloying strategy for the preparation of noble metal-occupied MAX phases has been proposed by researchers from the Zhejiang Institute of Tianjin University, Linköping University, Sweden, and the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, under the direction of Professor Qing Huang.

Harnessing the Power of A-Site Alloying for the Creation of Noble Metal-Occupied MAX Phases
The periodic table with all elements incorporated in noble metal-occupied max phases that are produced via the general a-site alloying strategy. Image Credit: Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE)

Related Stories

This work was published in the journal Matter. A family of ternary layered transition metal carbides known as MAX phases has garnered significant interest as a potential source of high-temperature structural materials.

Researchers have progressively broadened the conventional main group elements atom types in A-sites to encompass subgroup elements having an outer layer three-dimensional (3D) electronic structure. There has not been much study done on MAX phases with A-site elements that have 4d/5d orbital electronic structures, though.

After researching this little-known area, Professor Qing Huang and associates suggested a generic A-site alloying approach. Because the chemical composition and crystal structure of MAX phases vary widely, this technique allows the synthesis of over 100 MAX phases with noble metal-occupied elements at the A-site of the crystals.

In particular, the A atomic layers contain one or more of the six noble metals (ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, iridium, platinum, and gold), with other solid solution A-site elements such as gallium, indium, germanium, tin, and others being chosen at random. The M-site elements are niobium, vanadium, and titanium.

Noble metal-occupied MAX phases with various geometries were created by selecting the source carbon powders. For the alkaline hydrogen evolution reaction, the Pt-occupied MAX phase generated in this work showed greater catalytic performance compared to commercial Pt/C, including lower overpotential, lower Tafel slope, higher mass activity, and better cyclic stability.

The noble metal-occupied MAX phases that result from general A-site alloying have a wide range of potential uses, including electrocatalysis.

This project was funded by the "Pioneer" and "Leading Goose" R&D Program of Zhejiang, the Zhejiang Province Special Support Program for High-level Talents, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China etc.

Journal Reference:

Li, Y., et al. (2024) A-site alloying-guided universal design of noble metal-based MAX phases. Matter. doi.org/10.1016/j.matt.2023.12.006.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »