NEOTech Grows Industry Lead and Unmatched Expertise in Microelectronics for Aerospace & Defense Applications

NEOTech, a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), design engineering, and supply chain solutions in the high-tech industrial, medical device, and aerospace/defense markets, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing center for Microelectronics as the need for reliable and complex Micro-E circuits continues to grow.

NEOTech has been at the forefront of this innovative technology, developing an unparalleled expertise in Microelectronics for Aerospace & Defense product applications. With more than 40 years of technology leadership in design and manufacturing, NEOTech stands as a proven leader in delivering quality integrated microelectronics solutions from concept to scale.

NEOTech’s journey in microelectronics has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a focus on high-complexity, high-reliability, and harsh environmental products. NEOTech is uniquely positioned to not only meet but exceed its customers' expectations. The company has acquired the technology and talent over many years to stay ahead of competition to design, manufacture, and deliver the highest-quality microelectronic products, redefining industry standards.

What sets NEOTech apart is its industry-leading capabilities achieved through rigorous product and process characterization. It has cultivated a highly experienced team led by talented industry veterans who bring their expertise to every project. Also, customer collaboration is at the core of the company’s approach, ensuring it understands and fulfills customers’ specific needs.

“As an industry leader, NEOTech is responding to the increased demand of high-technology electronics manufacturing by expanding our U.S. production capabilities significantly. We have the industry experts and the commitment to leverage our technological prowess to enhance our Microelectronic capabilities,” remarked Jim Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of NEOTech’s Aerospace & Defense Division. “From concept to scale, our commitment to quality and innovation is unwavering. Our team's dedication and the close collaboration with our customers ensure that NEOTech remains at the forefront of microelectronics solutions. We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and innovation in this dynamic field.”

NEOTech's track record, coupled with the team's expertise and collaborative approach, positions them as the go-to partner for Microelectronics in Aerospace & Defense applications.

Source: https://www.neotech.com/