Introducing the innovative AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller

AGI Glassplant is pleased to announce the launch of the AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller for easy control, automation and monitoring of any pilot reactor and associated devices via a single software interface. Designed for the pharmaceutical, chemical, CRO/CMO, agrochemical, and flavour and fragrance sectors, this modular and scalable system provides easy integration of third-party devices, offering secure and robust data connections to help reactors reach their full potential.

The AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller is an easy-to-use, turnkey solution that is ideal for chemists and chemical engineers looking to scale up from lab to pilot plant or, conversely, down from production to pilot. Using OPC Unified Architecture, this next generation reactor controller offers universal connectivity with a vast range of reactors and peripheral devices – including circulators, stirrers, sensors and pumps – via a no-code software interface, allowing quick set up and process replication without specialist programming knowledge. Multiple users can visualize every connected device via an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and data is collected, processed, compiled and logged in a single .CSV file for further analysis.

The flexible Hub and DAQ design is easily configurable to suit individual laboratory needs, with easy-to-access connection ports that can be customized to specific process requirements. Additional DAQs can be added as necessary, enabling scale-up and control of even the most complex processes. The system provides numerical and graphical live displays that can be customized to specific data interpretation needs, enabling real-time process oversight and control for close tracking and modification of reactions on the fly. The AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller also features integrated, user-programmable safety procedures – with high and low level alarms – as well as operator-defined safe standby procedures and a physical remote standby trigger for complete peace of mind.

Source: https://www.agi-glassplant.com/