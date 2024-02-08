Posted in | News | Chemistry | Control Systems

Introducing the innovative AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller

Feb 8 2024Reviewed by Laura Thomson

AGI Glassplant is pleased to announce the launch of the AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller for easy control, automation and monitoring of any pilot reactor and associated devices via a single software interface. Designed for the pharmaceutical, chemical, CRO/CMO, agrochemical, and flavour and fragrance sectors, this modular and scalable system provides easy integration of third-party devices, offering secure and robust data connections to help reactors reach their full potential.

Related Stories

The AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller is an easy-to-use, turnkey solution that is ideal for chemists and chemical engineers looking to scale up from lab to pilot plant or, conversely, down from production to pilot. Using OPC Unified Architecture, this next generation reactor controller offers universal connectivity with a vast range of reactors and peripheral devices – including circulators, stirrers, sensors and pumps – via a no-code software interface, allowing quick set up and process replication without specialist programming knowledge. Multiple users can visualize every connected device via an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and data is collected, processed, compiled and logged in a single .CSV file for further analysis.

The flexible Hub and DAQ design is easily configurable to suit individual laboratory needs, with easy-to-access connection ports that can be customized to specific process requirements. Additional DAQs can be added as necessary, enabling scale-up and control of even the most complex processes. The system provides numerical and graphical live displays that can be customized to specific data interpretation needs, enabling real-time process oversight and control for close tracking and modification of reactions on the fly. The AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller also features integrated, user-programmable safety procedures – with high and low level alarms – as well as operator-defined safe standby procedures and a physical remote standby trigger for complete peace of mind.

Source: https://www.agi-glassplant.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »