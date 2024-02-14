Unveiling the Key to Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Solid-State Batteries

Current research at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, housed at Florida State University, is boosting efforts to develop a superior, new kind of battery.

The gel-like electrolyte made of lithium chloride and gallium fluoride that shows promise of improving batteries. Image Credit: Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology

The liquid-electrolyte-based lithium-ion batteries that have powered our gadgets for the previous 30 years are being replaced by solid-state systems by scientists to accommodate the demands of the upcoming electronics generation.

Solid-state batteries are safer because they lessen the possibility of a fire occurring from breakage, short circuits, or overheating. Furthermore, solid-state batteries have longer battery lives and higher energy densities.

Right now, maybe you notice with your iPhones, or with your tablets, they do have a set amount of time before the battery depletes or before you have to change to a new one. Ideally, for the all-solid-state batteries, they can last longer. Erica Truong, Doctoral Student, Florida State University

However, a significant disadvantage has prevented the wider usage of solid-state batteries. They are costly to make and challenging to create in big quantities.

Truong is a member of the research team headed by Yan-Yan Hu, a Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Florida State University. The team's goal is to create solid-state battery systems that are both more efficient and economically feasible.

In this study, we looked at a new solid electrolyte design that can be generally applied to other systems to help improve their performance. Erica Truong, Doctoral Student, Florida State University

As a separator between the cathode, or negative terminal, and the anode, or positive terminal, electrolytes are an essential part of batteries. They make it easier for ions to pass between the electrodes, allowing the battery to either deliver power when connected to a device like a phone or charge when connected to a power source.

The structures and characteristics of a promising electrolyte composed of gallium fluoride and lithium chloride were examined by the FSU team. They found a method that works well for ion transport in solid electrolytes.

Through the use of solid-state Nuclear Magnetic Resonance equipment at the MagLab, the scientists examined in great detail the structural properties of the gel-like electrolyte that is involved in ion transport. The study discovered that fluorine and chlorine combine to produce a process known as charge clustering, which releases the lithium ions.

This means that the battery will charge quickly and last longer.

The charge-clustering phenomenon helps weaken the bond between the lithium and the other components, so the lithium can move faster, move more efficiently through the electrolyte. Erica Truong, Doctoral Student, Florida State University​​​​​​​

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

Truong said, “What is also interesting about this material is it is not purely solid; it is more clay-like.”

The material can be molded and formed to fit any space because of its clay-like properties.

Truong adds, “That could be beneficial because it can incorporate into the battery better, improving contact between electrolyte and electrodes.”

The Advanced Institute of Technology at Samsung, which was involved in the project, was responsible for designing and creating the lithium-chloride and gallium-fluoride electrolytes in 2021.

Samsung is one of the numerous electronics businesses in quest of the perfect solid-state battery that increases performance, enhances safety, and can be mass-produced in a timely and cost-effective manner.

According to the FSU researchers, this research will open up new possibilities for battery design, such as the use of solid-state electrolytes made of magnesium, calcium, or sodium, which might result in batteries that perform "far exceeding state-of-the-art."

Source: https://www.fsu.edu/