Potential graphene breakthrough in carbon capture

Haydale, a leading innovator in advanced materials and nanotechnology, announces a potential breakthrough in the rapidly evolving carbon capture technology sector utilising plasma functionalised graphene as an inherent component.

Image Credit: High level specialist/Shutterstock.com

Haydale has worked with Carbon Capture LLC (“CCL”), a newly established company based in Florida, to undertake a feasibility study to build and deliver an initial prototype device. Leveraging Haydale’s proprietary plasma functionalised graphene, it provides proof of concept that carbon dioxide can be removed from the atmosphere and stored for later release in a controlled environment.

Initial indications within this feasibility study show graphene, when properly functionalised through Haydale’s proprietary HDPlas® plasma functionalisation process to optimise the surface chemistry of the nanomaterial, may be capable of adsorbing carbon dioxide.

This feasibility study builds on Haydale’s expertise in chemical engineering and plasma functionalisation. Both Haydale and CCL are encouraged by these findings and intend to develop the application further to ascertain whether it might be commercialised to help combat climate change. Haydale’s novel nano-material expertise, particularly in functionalised graphene, has proven integral to the efficiency and effectiveness of this carbon capture process.

The global carbon capture and storage market is projected to grow substantially over the next decade, driven by increasing environmental regulations and the urgent need to address climate change. If this technology is proven at larger scale, Haydale’s work with CCL could position it as a key supplier to this burgeoning market, offering significant new growth opportunities and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Haydale’s CEO, Keith Broadbent, commented: “We are thrilled to be involved in this groundbreaking initiative. Our plasma functionalisation process could unlock a graphene-based breakthrough in carbon capture and underscores our commitment to leveraging our nanomaterial expertise for impactful environmental solutions.”

Carbon Capture’s Founders, Sam (Samir) Adams and Fernando Sanchez, commented: “Our collaboration with Haydale has yielded promising results, exceeding our expectations. We’re now ready to scale up to a large demonstration unit of our revolutionary Direct Air Carbon Capture solution. This aligns perfectly with our mission to create sustainable, scalable carbon capture technologies. The potential of functionalised graphene in adsorbing CO2 could be game-changing for urban carbon capture. We’re confident our work with Haydale will revolutionise the industry, offering a cost-effective tool to combat excessive greenhouse gases globally."

