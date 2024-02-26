Posted in | News | Materials Research

Grant Awarded to Researchers to Develop Safer and Greener Batteries

Feb 26 2024Reviewed by Bethan Davies

Researchers at Aston University are currently investigating how to make lithium-ion batteries, which are the most widely used in devices and electric vehicles, safer and less harmful to the environment using gel electrolyte materials.

Grant Awarded to Researchers to Develop Safer and Greener Batteries

Image Credit: Aston University

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded the University a grant of £443,058 to create gel electrolyte materials that are safe, dependable, sustainable, and economically viable.

Currently, batteries and other energy storage devices are assembled via multiple laborious processing steps and typically use flammable solvents and fossil fuel-derived materials with poor thermal and chemical stability. 

The researchers will create ionogels that are renewable and capable of conducting electrically charged ions.

The gel electrolyte materials will become a replacement for the harmful, flammable components that are currently employed and will help prevent batteries from leaking. 

Dr. Matt Derry is a chemistry lecturer at Aston University, where he oversees the team from the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

There is a need to identify new solutions for sustainable energy storage but one of the biggest barriers to the uptake of renewable energy is the lack of scalable methods of storing electrical energy. We will create recyclable gel electrolytes using non-harmful, non-flammable and renewably sourced materials for next generation battery technologies.

Dr. Matthew Derry, Lecturer, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering & Applied Chemistry, Aston University

Related Stories

Apart from receiving a research grant that will begin on March 1st, 2024, Dr. Derry and his colleagues have recently published a study in Chemical Science, the premier open-access journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry. The study, titled “Block copolymer synthesis in ionic liquid via polymerization-induced self-assembly: a convenient route to gel electrolytes,” highlights the creation of ionogels using this novel method.

This transformative research program will deliver new sustainable, responsive ionogel materials which are easier to manufacture. The ionogels developed in this project will help to address the significant shortcomings in the underutilization of renewable energy in the coming years and will contribute to the UK’s drive to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Given the desperate need for sustainable energy storage solutions, as recognized by the UN with Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy, the proposed research is timely and impactful.

Dr. Matthew Derry, Lecturer, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering & Applied Chemistry, Aston University

 

As a result of the ongoing study, PhD student Georgia Maitland, who contributed to the scientific publication, will be hired as a postdoctoral researcher at Aston University.

The study project will be ongoing until February 2027.

Source: https://www.aston.ac.uk/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Azthena logo with the word Azthena

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback