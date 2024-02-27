Posted in | News | Materials Research

Enhancing the Stability and Performance of Perovskite Solar Cells

Feb 27 2024Reviewed by Bethan Davies

In a study published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, Brazilian researchers present an approach for improving the efficiency and stability of solar cells that are made out of perovskite, a semiconductor material produced in a lab. The results of the study could be extremely beneficial to the future of the solar power sector.

Enhancing the Stability and Performance of Perovskite Solar Cells

The method developed at UNESP involves the use of a class of materials called MXenes. Image Credit: CDMF

Developed by researchers at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Bauru, Brazil, the method makes use of a class of materials known as MXenes, a family of two-dimensional materials with a graphene-like structure combining transition metals, carbon and/or nitrogen, and surface functional groups such as fluoride, oxygen or hydroxyl.

Their properties include high electrical conductivity, good thermal stability, and high transmittance (relating to the amount of light that passes through a substance without being reflected or absorbed).

Related Stories

The MXene Ti3C2Tx was incorporated into polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) to create a passivation layer in the study, which was then spin-coated over the perovskite layer of inverted solar cells. Passivation coatings are employed to help minimize possible defects in polycrystalline solids (perovskite in this case) as a result of interactions with the environment or with their internal structure. 

The architecture, or arrangement of layers, is a critical factor in the performance of perovskite solar cells. To ensure great optical transparency when sunlight reaches the perovskite layer, the construction of an inverted solar cell is reversed.

The cells’ power conversion efficiency rose from 19 % to 22 % with the introduction of Ti3C2Tx. Additionally, compared to control cells (those without the passivation layer), the cells lasted three times longer with no loss in performance due to enhanced stability.

The results surprised João Pedro Ferreira Assunção, the study’s first author and a master’s candidate in UNESP’s graduate program in materials science and technology, as the project’s original goal was only to address the performance decline brought on by the addition of the insulating passivation layer.

Currently, the main focus of perovskite solar cell research is on developing large-scale industrial production methods that can produce stable, high-performance cells.

The article shows that addition of the MXene can be feasible under mass production conditions, and points to a way of achieving this. It also describes several electrical, morphological and structural characterization techniques that we explored to increase the scientific understanding of how this complex class of devices behaves and functions.

João Pedro Ferreira Assunção, Study First Author and Master’s Degree Student, Universidade Estadual Paulista

The study is a promising step toward the sustainability goals of producing clean energy, mitigating environmental impact, and making Brazil a leading industrial producer of solar cells, Assunção added.

Certain aspects of the research, including the material’s characterization through X-Ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), were carried out at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar)-hosted Center for Development of Functional Materials (CDMF), a Research, Innovation, and Dissemination Center (RIDC) supported by FAPESP.

Journal Reference:

Assunção, J. P.F., et. al. (2024) Interface passivation with Ti3C2Tx-MXene doped PMMA film for highly efficient and stable inverted perovskite solar cells. Journal of Materials Chemistry Cdoi:10.1039/D3TC03810F

Source: https://agencia.fapesp.br/en

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Azthena logo with the word Azthena

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback