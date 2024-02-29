Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Research | Materials Science | Aluminum / Aluminium

Advances in Al/Mg/Al Laminates Offer Lightweight Solutions for Aerospace and Automotive Industries

Magnesium alloys are prized in aerospace, automotive, and electronics for their lightness and strength but are limited by poor corrosion resistance. To overcome this, researchers have developed Al/Mg/Al laminates, cladding magnesium with aluminum to combine their strengths: lightweight with better corrosion resistance. Various methods like co-extrusion, casting, and welding have been explored, with rolling emerging as a preferred technique for its flexibility and efficiency.

The study (doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1003-6326(23)66359-9 ), released on 19 January 2024 in Transactions of Nonferrous Metals Society of China, developed Al/Mg/Al laminates with large thickness ratios, presenting significant advancements in mechanical properties and interfacial bonding strength.

The team from Taiyuan University of Technology has discusses the development and analysis of Al/Mg/Al laminates with varied initial thickness ratios (ITR) created through a hot-rolling process. By experimenting with ITRs ranging from 5 to 40, the study explored how changing the ITR affects the stress, strain, microstructure evolution, and overall properties of the laminates. Findings indicated that an optimal ITR exists-;specifically, an ITR of 20-;where the laminates exhibit the best comprehensive mechanical properties. This includes maximizing the ultimate tensile strength and yield strength while also achieving high interfacial bonding strength and optimal elongation. Beyond this optimal point, increases in ITR lead to a decrease in interface bonding strength, affecting the laminate's overall performance. This research contributes to the understanding of how to manipulate laminate composition for enhanced structural applications, particularly in industries seeking lightweight yet strong materials.

Lead researcher, Tao Wang, emphasizes, " Al/Mg/Al laminates with large thickness ratios not only fully utilizes the lightweight advantages of magnesium alloys, but also significantly optimizes the laminate's mechanical properties and corrosion resistance , marking a significant step towards the practical application of these materials in advanced engineering fields."

This breakthrough hints at a transformative future for aerospace and automotive industries, promising materials that are lighter, stronger, and more corrosion-resistant, setting a new standard in composite material development with wide-reaching industrial implications.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback