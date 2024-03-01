Posted in | News | Materials Research

Perovskite Cells Hold Key to Efficiency and Affordability

Mar 1 2024Reviewed by Laura Thomson

Commercial solar panels available today can convert between 15% and 20% of the sunlight they receive into electrical energy, but researchers at Soochow University believe they might be far more effective. According to them, the next generation of solar cells has already shown an efficiency of 26.1%. More focused research directions are required to raise this efficiency level and beyond it.

Researchers at Soochow University reviewed the current developments in making perovskite solar cells more efficient and offered directions to guide future research. They can achieve slightly more than 25% efficiency, but the research said they could achieve more if current limitations are addressed appropriately. Image Credit: Fengren Cao, Soochow University

On February 4, 2024, they published their assessment of the current status of research on highly efficient perovskite solar cells, along with suggestions for further work in the Energy Materials and Devices field.

Metal halide perovskite solar cells are a new type of high-performance solar cell. They exhibit excellent photoelectric properties and have the potential for high efficiency and low cost, making them a promising candidate for future solar energy applications.

Fengren Cao, Study First Author and Researcher, School of Physical Science and Technology, Soochow University

Related Stories

These solar cells use metal halide perovskite, an organic substance that resembles calcium titanium oxide and functions as a light-absorbing semiconductor to absorb incident sunlight and transform it into energy.

Cao added, “Perovskite solar cells offer high efficiency, exceeding 26% in laboratory conditions; low cost, using relatively inexpensive materials and simple manufacturing processes; flexibility, as they can be made on flexible substrates — such as plastic or metal foils — enabling the development of lightweight, flexible photovoltaic devices; and they can be scaled up to larger sizes. They have extraordinary potential as the next generation of photovoltaic technology.

However, according to Cao, only a few research groups have produced perovskite solar cells with 25% or higher efficiency.

Over the past years, many strategies have been adopted to improve the efficiency of perovskite solar cells. But achieving more than 25% efficiency is not yet common. As such, in this paper, we summarize recent developments in high-efficiency perovskite solar cells and highlight their effective strategies in crystal regulation, interface passivation and structural design of component layers,” Cao added.

According to Cao, these tactics might successfully address the primary reasons for low efficiency, which are faults caused by the preparation process and an inappropriate band structure. The material’s electron energy levels are referred to as the band structure. If it is too low, it will not be able to convert sunlight into energy effectively; if it is too high, it will experience the same problem.

Cao also mentioned the possibility of combining multiple types of solar cells to create “tandem solar cells,” which can surpass the efficiency limitations of a single type of solar cell. Furthermore, according to Cao, larger component manufacturing techniques need to be tuned to reach the same efficiencies as small-area fabrication techniques that need less than a tenth of a square centimeter.

Cao further added, “We believe that perovskite solar cells are one class of the most promising solar cells, and these efforts will ensure they can be commercialized and industrialized in the future. The future of perovskite solar cells is incredibly exciting, and the potential for further advancements is vast."

Additional collaborators include Liang Li and Liukang Bian from Soochow University’s School of Physical Science and Technology, as well as the Center for Energy Conversion Materials & Physics and the Jiangsu Key Laboratory of Thin Films. Cao is also connected to the Jiangsu Key Laboratory of Advanced Negative Carbon Technologies at Soochow University.

The study was sponsored by the Priority Academic Program Development of Jiangsu Higher Education Institutions and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Journal Reference:

Cao, F., et. al. (2024) Perovskite solar cells with high-efficiency exceeding 25%: a review. Energy Materials and Devices. doi:10.26599/EMD.2024.9370018.

Source: http://www.tup.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/index.html

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback