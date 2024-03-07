Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films

Green Circuits Enhances Capabilities with Acquisition of Ultra High Precision Conformal Coating Machine

Mar 7 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Green Circuits, a full-service Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partner to leading OEMs, pleased to announce the expansion of its capabilities with the acquisition of the iCoat-5 JetSelect Ultra High Precision Conformal Coating Machine from Anda Technologies. The addition of conformal coating capability to its service portfolio further expands the company's ability to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Mark Evans, Chief Operating Officer, & Matthew Hendrichsen, Process Engineer. Image Credit: Green Circuits

Related Stories

The iCoat-5 JetSelect is designed to meet the escalating demands for precision in conformal coating applications. This state-of-the-art system integrates advanced jetting valve technology with precision coating valves, delivering unmatched accuracy in critical areas while ensuring enhanced speed in those less stringent. Key features of the iCoat-5 JetSelect include micro coating facilitated by the JET-8600 pneumatic jetting valve, a gantry running accuracy of ±0.02 mm (20 µm), five axes of movement, and a single-head rotational turret design supporting up to three valves.

“We are committed to providing our customers with comprehensive solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability,” said Green Circuits’ CEO Michael W. Hinshaw, Jr. “The iCoat-5 JetSelect enables us to deliver superior conformal coating services that enhance the performance and longevity of our customers' products."

Green Circuits, Inc. provides high-quality design, prototyping and full-scale production services for all types of printed circuit boards and complex systems. The company is the 2023 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY EMS Company of the Year and Global SMT & Packaging 2023 Global Technology Award winner for Contract Manufacturers $50-100 million.

Source: https://www.greencircuits.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback