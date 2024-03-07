Green Circuits Enhances Capabilities with Acquisition of Ultra High Precision Conformal Coating Machine

Green Circuits, a full-service Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partner to leading OEMs, pleased to announce the expansion of its capabilities with the acquisition of the iCoat-5 JetSelect Ultra High Precision Conformal Coating Machine from Anda Technologies. The addition of conformal coating capability to its service portfolio further expands the company's ability to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Mark Evans, Chief Operating Officer, & Matthew Hendrichsen, Process Engineer. Image Credit: Green Circuits

The iCoat-5 JetSelect is designed to meet the escalating demands for precision in conformal coating applications. This state-of-the-art system integrates advanced jetting valve technology with precision coating valves, delivering unmatched accuracy in critical areas while ensuring enhanced speed in those less stringent. Key features of the iCoat-5 JetSelect include micro coating facilitated by the JET-8600 pneumatic jetting valve, a gantry running accuracy of ±0.02 mm (20 µm), five axes of movement, and a single-head rotational turret design supporting up to three valves.

“We are committed to providing our customers with comprehensive solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability,” said Green Circuits’ CEO Michael W. Hinshaw, Jr. “The iCoat-5 JetSelect enables us to deliver superior conformal coating services that enhance the performance and longevity of our customers' products."

Green Circuits, Inc. provides high-quality design, prototyping and full-scale production services for all types of printed circuit boards and complex systems. The company is the 2023 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY EMS Company of the Year and Global SMT & Packaging 2023 Global Technology Award winner for Contract Manufacturers $50-100 million.

Source: https://www.greencircuits.com/