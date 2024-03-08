Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

ION Storage Systems' Solid-State Battery First Anodeless and Compressionless Battery to Achieve and Exceed 125 Cycles

ION Storage Systems (ION), a Maryland-based manufacturer of safe, high energy density, fast-charging solid-state batteries (SSBs) announced today that its anodeless and compressionless SSB achieved a key customer - and industry - threshold with its first market deployment with the U.S. military. ION's SSB successfully achieved and exceeded 125 cycles with less than 5% capacity degradation in performance offering the potential for more than 1000 cycles in future deployments.

ION's U.S.-designed and manufactured SSB battery cells are the first to achieve this milestone with an anodeless design and no compression, representing a key accomplishment for broader adoption of SSBs, which have long been considered the safer, more powerful alternative to traditional Li-Ion batteries. ION's patented solid-state anodeless technology forgoes graphite and other less sustainable materials while maximizing battery capabilities through its revolutionary 3-D, ceramic structure. ION's SSB requires no compression, swell budget, extensive cooling system or heavy fire barriers; combined with the ability to accommodate existing and future cathode technologies translates to simple and cost-effective manufacturing at scale. ION's SSB is the first and only compressionless solid-state battery technology to achieve ARPA-E and DOE VTO Fast-Charge goals at room temperature.

"We're not merely meeting expectations; we're setting the standard," said Ricky Hanna, CEO of ION Storage Systems. "Our dedicated team of battery scientists work tirelessly to develop better, safer, and more energy-dense batteries. Since day one, our objective has been to craft an advanced solid-state battery that offers a more powerful, reliable and safer battery, manufactured at scale, and this achievement is a pivotal step towards that vision."

Thanks to its recent supply agreement with and investment by Saint-Gobain, ION is poised to manufacture its patented solid-state batteries at scale. ION is partnering with various government agencies to demonstrate the viability of ION's solid-state batteries to sustain operations in highly demanding environments.

Source: http://ionstoragesystems.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ion Storage Systems. (2024, March 08). ION Storage Systems' Solid-State Battery First Anodeless and Compressionless Battery to Achieve and Exceed 125 Cycles. AZoM. Retrieved on March 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62666.

  • MLA

    Ion Storage Systems. "ION Storage Systems' Solid-State Battery First Anodeless and Compressionless Battery to Achieve and Exceed 125 Cycles". AZoM. 08 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62666>.

  • Chicago

    Ion Storage Systems. "ION Storage Systems' Solid-State Battery First Anodeless and Compressionless Battery to Achieve and Exceed 125 Cycles". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62666. (accessed March 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Ion Storage Systems. 2024. ION Storage Systems' Solid-State Battery First Anodeless and Compressionless Battery to Achieve and Exceed 125 Cycles. AZoM, viewed 08 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62666.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback