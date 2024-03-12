Hanwha Receives 2024 NPI Award for High-Speed Dual Lane Chip Mounter

Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas, Hanwha Precision Machinery’s North America branch office, is pleased to announce that its XM520 High-Speed Dual Lane Chip Mounter has been honored with the 2024 NPI Award in the Component Placement - High-Speed category. Recognized for its best-in-class speed and applicability, the XM520 sets a new standard of flexibility in surface mount technology (SMT) and through-hole technology (THT) production.

Image Credit: Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas

The XM520 is designed to excel in a wide range of production scenarios, offering unparalleled flexibility and compatibility with various manufacturing environments. It is capable of handling extra-large board applications while seamlessly integrating with previous generation machinery such as the Decan Series and SM Series. The XM520 also supports select tape, tube, and tray handling solutions, as well as innovative radial and axial component feeder technologies with integrated lead cutting and forming functionality.

The XM520's best-in-class speed and applicability make it an ideal choice for manufacturers seeking to enhance their production efficiency and versatility. Its advanced features and capabilities enable it to deliver exceptional performance in high-speed component placement, ensuring optimal throughput and reliability.

"We are proud to offer the XM520 as a solution that meets the evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing industry," added Tim Kang, CEO of Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas, Inc. "Its flexibility, speed, and compatibility make it a valuable asset for manufacturers looking to stay ahead of the competition and drive growth."

Introduced in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Hanwha Techwin's revolutionary technologies redefine the landscape of PCB assembly, making it possible to produce more in less time and space, with reduced investment.

Source: www.hanwha-pm.com