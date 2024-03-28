Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation

Emerson and CoreTigo Improve Sustainability and Save Costs With Wireless Air Treatment Solution

Global technology leader Emerson creates sustainable solutions for their customers with CoreTigo's wireless industrial automation technologies. The collaboration tackles the challenges of Compressed Air Management in machinery, ultimately reducing energy waste and CO2 emissions, while enhancing maintenance efficiency and operational processes.

Image Credit: CoreTigo

The solution enhances Emerson’s AVENTICS high-end air flow and pressure regulation units, by supplementing and retrofitting these into wireless units with CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless products. Named the “Energy Saver”, the solution provides a holistic approach that creates the most cost-efficient and simple way to enhance production lines with an advanced air treatment application.

The Aventics AF2 Air Flow Sensor and EV12 Pressure Regulator are each connected to CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless Bridge (TigoBridge), which instantly converts it into a wireless device with industrial-grade communication capabilities. The TigoBridges transmit wirelessly to CoreTigo's IO-Link wireless gateway, while the Energy Saver provides a constant stream of airflow from “Floor to CloudTM” for analysis and monitoring. In addition, the solution from EMERSON controls the pressure regulation unit independently from the machine’s PLC or the air compressor, allowing intelligent operation without machine downtime or PLC programming. Maintaining control over air pressure is essential for ensuring the machine remains in a stable and secure state during periods of inactivity, while also minimizing pressure to prevent unnecessary air wastage.

The Energy Saver solution offers a range of benefits, including a reduction in CO2 emissions through minimized air leakages and optimized machine idle mode operation. It ensures sustainability and compliance with regulatory standards, promoting environmentally friendly manufacturing. By preventing prolonged nonoptimal air flow, it minimizes unplanned downtime and maintenance requirements, while reducing cable wear and tear thanks to its wireless setup. Its simple deployment requires no modifications to the PLC setup or complex cabling layouts. Furthermore, it contributes to cost savings by lowering energy expenses and reducing maintenance and deployment costs overall.

Emerson’s IO-Link Wireless based Energy Saver solution was developed with a major food and beverage manufacturer and is expected to continue revolutionizing various industries in the near future. Emerson will be presenting this and additional innovations and industrial solutions at Hannover Messe 2024, 22-26 April, 2024, Hall 11, Stand C20.

Source: https://www.coretigo.com/

