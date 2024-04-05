Vianode Sets New Industry Standard for Low-Carbon Anode Graphite Battery Materials

Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions, confirms world-leading climate impact potential in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of planned industrial scale production.

Image Credit: Vianode

The LCA verifies a climate change impact of 1.9 kilo CO 2 equivalents per kilo graphite produced in Vianode’s process. Feedstock material production and processing are considered the main emission contributors. This represents a potential CO 2 emission reduction of more than 90% compared to conventional fossil-based production according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the latest LCA results, and internal company analysis data.

“Vianode’s ambition is to change the way batteries and battery materials are produced. In addition to leading sustainability metrics, our solutions offer high-performance properties that enable faster charging, longer service life and better recyclability of electric vehicles (EVs). We will provide a unique combination of the highest material quality along with the world's lowest emissions for anode graphite solutions. Moreover, we are aiming to enable resilient local value chains by establishing industrial scale production in North America and Europe,” says Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode.

“Vianode’s synthetic anode graphite production offers a very low CO 2 footprint and the potential to contribute to significant emission reductions within the battery and EV value chain without compromising on product quality,” says Lydia Bridges, senior sustainability consultant and graphite specialist at Minviro, a recognised environmental consultancy specialising in LCA’s for the industrial and battery materials industry.

Sustainable production of anode graphite solutions is key for the green transition of mobility. Graphite makes up around 70 kilos per battery pack in an EV and represents up to 40% of battery cell emissions based on the average present-day production.

“Production of high-quality sustainable anode graphite solutions will be a major step towards more sustainable batteries and EVs. Once in full industrial scale production, our contribution to CO 2 footprint reductions will be equivalent to more than the emissions of the city of Copenhagen every year,” says Andreas Forfang, VP Sustainability and ESG in Vianode.

The LCA is a cradle-to-gate scope 1, 2 and 3 production study of the prospective production of battery-grade synthetic anode graphite at Vianode’s planned large-scale production site. This means that the impact is assessed from the point of resource extraction to the factory gate, where the product is packed and loaded onto trucks. Seven internationally accepted impact categories were interpreted in detail: climate change, water scarcity footprint, land use, acidification potential, particulate matter, fossil resource use and mineral and metal resource use. The study has been certified according to the ISO-14040 and ISO-14044 standards.

Vianode has produced anode graphite solutions at its industrial pilot in Kristiansand, Norway since 2021. Vianode’s Technology Center opened in the same city in 2022 and the next milestone is the opening of the first full-scale production plant at Herøya, Norway, in the second half of 2024. Vianode’s ambition is to produce high-performance anode graphite solutions for 3 million EVs annually by 2030 across Europe and North America.

Source: https://www.vianode.com/