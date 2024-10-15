Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation | New Product

Vianode Inaugurates Via ONE the World’s Most Sustainable Anode Graphite Plant for Batteries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions, has officially opened its first full-scale anode graphite production plant Via ONE at Herøya, Norway. The production ramp-up represents a significant step in building a European value chain for batteries and electric vehicles.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Vianode

Related Stories

The plant has four advanced full-size furnaces designed for production of synthetic anode graphite, a critical component in lithium-ion batteries. Fully ramped up, the plant will have a capacity of 2.000 tons per year, the equivalent of supplying 30.000 electric vehicles annually and employ over 100 people contributing directly to the green mobility transition.

“This opening is a major milestone in Vianode’s strategy for building a low-emission value chain for batteries in Europe and North America. Vianode aims to enable a decarbonized battery and EV industry by creating more sustainable anode graphite that improves the properties of batteries and EVs, including faster charging, increased range, and longer service life. It is also a significant step towards strengthening European production of critical materials for electrification,” says Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode.

The plant is part of Vianode’s phased multi-billion USD investment program for becoming a leading provider of advanced anode graphite solutions to the automotive industry in North America and Europe.  Via ONE will play a critical role in further technology development and verification for Vianode and is essential for customer qualification.

“This is one of the largest, most sustainable and modern facilities for producing sustainable anode graphite solutions for batteries in Europe and a significant expansion of Vianode's production capacity.  We are ready to set new industry standards for low emissions and high performance with world-leading sustainability metrics,” says Hans Erik Vatne, COO of Vianode.

Anode graphite is the largest component of a lithium-ion battery by weight and is a crucial part for battery performance and emissions. Vianode produces synthetic anode graphite with a 90 % lower CO2 footprint than conventional production methods. Synthetic graphite is manufactured in high-temperature production processes and differs from natural graphite typically mined from carbon-rich rock formations.

Vianode has produced anode graphite solutions at its industrial pilot in Kristiansand, Norway since 2021. Vianode’s Technology Center opened in the same city in 2022.

Source:

Vianode

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Vianode. (2024, October 15). Vianode Inaugurates Via ONE the World’s Most Sustainable Anode Graphite Plant for Batteries. AZoM. Retrieved on October 15, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63783.

  • MLA

    Vianode. "Vianode Inaugurates Via ONE the World’s Most Sustainable Anode Graphite Plant for Batteries". AZoM. 15 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63783>.

  • Chicago

    Vianode. "Vianode Inaugurates Via ONE the World’s Most Sustainable Anode Graphite Plant for Batteries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63783. (accessed October 15, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Vianode. 2024. Vianode Inaugurates Via ONE the World’s Most Sustainable Anode Graphite Plant for Batteries. AZoM, viewed 15 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63783.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback