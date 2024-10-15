Vianode Inaugurates Via ONE the World’s Most Sustainable Anode Graphite Plant for Batteries

Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions, has officially opened its first full-scale anode graphite production plant Via ONE at Herøya, Norway. The production ramp-up represents a significant step in building a European value chain for batteries and electric vehicles.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Vianode

Related Stories Vianode Sets New Industry Standard for Low-Carbon Anode Graphite Battery Materials

The plant has four advanced full-size furnaces designed for production of synthetic anode graphite, a critical component in lithium-ion batteries. Fully ramped up, the plant will have a capacity of 2.000 tons per year, the equivalent of supplying 30.000 electric vehicles annually and employ over 100 people contributing directly to the green mobility transition.

“This opening is a major milestone in Vianode’s strategy for building a low-emission value chain for batteries in Europe and North America. Vianode aims to enable a decarbonized battery and EV industry by creating more sustainable anode graphite that improves the properties of batteries and EVs, including faster charging, increased range, and longer service life. It is also a significant step towards strengthening European production of critical materials for electrification,” says Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode.

The plant is part of Vianode’s phased multi-billion USD investment program for becoming a leading provider of advanced anode graphite solutions to the automotive industry in North America and Europe. Via ONE will play a critical role in further technology development and verification for Vianode and is essential for customer qualification.

“This is one of the largest, most sustainable and modern facilities for producing sustainable anode graphite solutions for batteries in Europe and a significant expansion of Vianode's production capacity. We are ready to set new industry standards for low emissions and high performance with world-leading sustainability metrics,” says Hans Erik Vatne, COO of Vianode.

Anode graphite is the largest component of a lithium-ion battery by weight and is a crucial part for battery performance and emissions. Vianode produces synthetic anode graphite with a 90 % lower CO 2 footprint than conventional production methods. Synthetic graphite is manufactured in high-temperature production processes and differs from natural graphite typically mined from carbon-rich rock formations.

Vianode has produced anode graphite solutions at its industrial pilot in Kristiansand, Norway since 2021. Vianode’s Technology Center opened in the same city in 2022.