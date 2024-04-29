Unveiling the Potential of Fluorinated Phenolic Polyurethane Elastomers

Apr 29 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner
Researchers from the Donghua University in China designed a fluorinated phenolic polyurethane (FPPU) elastomer, overcoming the traditional trade-off between mechanical strength and self-healing capabilities. This innovative material exhibits exceptional puncture energy, tensile strength, and self-healing efficiency, opening doors for various high-performance elastomer applications. The research was published in the journal Science Bulletin.
The research was carried out by Zhengwei You and Junfen Sun.
Typically, there is a trade-off between high mechanical strength and dynamic self-healing due to mutually exclusive mechanisms. However, this team has devised a solution by designing and producing a fluorinated phenolic polyurethane (FPPU) elastomer based on octafluoro-4,4’-biphenol to surmount this challenge.
Through the π−π stacking between aromatic rings and the free volume among polymer chains, this fluorine-based motif not only tunes interchain interactions but also enhances the reversibility of phenol−carbamate bonds through the electron-withdrawing effect of fluorine atoms.
When compared to its non-fluorinated counterpart, Biphenolic Polyurethane (BPPU) elastomer, the developed FPPU elastomer exhibits the highest recorded puncture energy (648.0 mJ), high tensile strength (27.0 MPa), and excellent self-healing efficiency (92.3 %). It also has low surface energy (50.9 MJ m−2), notch-insensitivity, and reprocessability.
The team has prepared an anti-fouling Triboelectric Nanogenerator (TENG) with a self-healing and re-processable elastic substrate by utilizing the benefits of FPPU elastomer. Compared to the TENG made of BPPU elastomer, this electronic device has an ultrahigh peak open-circuit voltage of 302.3 V because fluorine atoms have a stronger electron affinity than hydrogen atoms.
A stretchable and healable conductive composite is also prepared. This work opens up a new avenue for building high-performance elastomers and will facilitate several new applications.
Journal Reference:
Jia, Y., et al. (2024) A fluorine-based strong and healable elastomer with unprecedented puncture resistance for high-performance flexible electronics. Science Bulletin. doi.org/10.1016/j.scib.2024.03.047
