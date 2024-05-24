Posted in | News | Semiconductor

Toshiba Completes New 300-Millimeter Wafer Fabrication Facility for Power Semiconductors

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today held a ceremony to mark the completion of a new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors and an office building at Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, one of Toshiba’s key group companies. The completion of construction is a major milestone for Phase 1 of Toshiba’s multi-year investment program. Toshiba will now proceed with equipment installation, toward starting mass production in the second half of fiscal year 2024. Once Phase 1 reaches full-scale operation, Toshiba’s production capacity for power semiconductors, mainly MOSFETs[1] and IGBTs[2], will be 2.5 times that of fiscal 2021, when the investment plan was made[3]. Decisions on the construction and start of operation of Phase 2 will reflect market trends.

Right: Phase 1 of the new fabrication facility, foreground: the new office building. Image Credit: Business Wire

The new manufacturing building follows and will make a major contribution to Toshiba’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP): it has a seismic isolation structure that absorbs earthquake shock and redundant power sources. Energy from renewable source and solar panels on the roof of the building (onsite PPA model) will allow the facility to meet 100% of its power requirement with renewable energy.

Product quality and production efficiency will be boosted by the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Toshiba expects to receive a grant from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan to subsidize its investment in part of the manufacturing equipment.

Related Stories

Power semiconductors play a crucial role in electricity supply and control, and are essential devices for energy efficiency in all electrical equipment. With the continuing electrification of automobiles and the automation of industrial machinery, they are expected to see continued robust demand growth. Toshiba started power semiconductor production on a new 300-millimeter wafer line in the second half of fiscal 2022 at Kaga Toshiba Electronics’ existing facility. Going forward, the company will expand production with the new fab and further contribute to carbon neutrality.

  1. Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor
  2. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor
  3. The total of 200- and 300-millimeter wafer fabrication capacity (200-millimeter equivalent)

Overview of Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation

Location: 1-1, Iwauchi-machi, Nomi-shi, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
Established: December, 1984
President and Representative Director: Satoshi Aida
Employees: 1,150 (as of March 31, 2024)
Main Products: Discrete semiconductors (power semiconductors, small-signal devices and optoelectronic devices)
Web: https://www.toshiba-kaga.co.jp/ (Japanese only)

  • Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice.
  • Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. (2024, May 24). Toshiba Completes New 300-Millimeter Wafer Fabrication Facility for Power Semiconductors. AZoM. Retrieved on May 24, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63054.

  • MLA

    Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. "Toshiba Completes New 300-Millimeter Wafer Fabrication Facility for Power Semiconductors". AZoM. 24 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63054>.

  • Chicago

    Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. "Toshiba Completes New 300-Millimeter Wafer Fabrication Facility for Power Semiconductors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63054. (accessed May 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. 2024. Toshiba Completes New 300-Millimeter Wafer Fabrication Facility for Power Semiconductors. AZoM, viewed 24 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63054.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback