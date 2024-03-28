Toshiba Launches SmartMCD™ Series Gate Driver ICs with Embedded Microcontroller

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has started volume shipments of the SmartMCD™ Series of gate driver ICs with embedded microcontroller (MCU). The first product, "TB9M003FG," is suitable for sensorless control of three-phase brushless DC motors used in automotive applications, including water and oil pumps, fans and blowers.

Toshiba: SmartMCD™ Series gate driver ICs with embedded microcontroller (Graphic: Business Wire)

TB9M003FG combines a microcontroller (Arm® Cortex®-M0), flash memory, power control functions and communications interface functions into a gate driver that controls and drives N-ch power MOSFETs for three-phase brushless DC motor drives. This integration will reduce system sizes and component counts while realizing advanced and complex motor control for a wide variety of automotive motor applications. The new product also incorporates Toshiba's proprietary vector engine, hardware for sensorless sinewave control, reducing the load on the microcontroller, and the size of the software.

A reference design using TB9M003FG, "Motor Driving Circuit for Automotive Body Electronics Using SmartMCD™,” is now available on Toshiba’s website.

The expanding market for electric vehicles (xEV) requires electrification, component integration, downsized electronic control unit (ECUs), and quieter motors. In response, the new product contributes to downsizing of ECUs by integrating a microcontroller into the gate driver, and to quieter motors by using vector control.

Applications

Automotive

Water pumps

Oil pumps

Fans

Blowers, etc.

Features

Sensorless control gate driver IC for three-phase brushless DC motor (built-in charge pump circuit)

32 bit MCU (Arm ® Cortex ® -M0), operation frequency: 40 MHz (built-in low-speed/high-speed oscillator)

Cortex -M0), operation frequency: 40 MHz (built-in low-speed/high-speed oscillator) Built-in memories

Flash: 64K bytes; ROM: 12 K bytes; RAM: 4K Bytes

Flash: 64K bytes; ROM: 12 K bytes; RAM: 4K Bytes Built-in vector engine and programmable motor driver

Built-in 1-shunt resistor current sense amplifier, 12-bit A/D converter and 10-bit A/D converter

Various detection circuits

Current limiter, over current, Vbat overvoltage, over temperature, etc.

Current limiter, over current, Vbat overvoltage, over temperature, etc. Communications method: LIN and PWM communications selectable, UART

AEC-Q100 (Grade 0), automotive-electronic- component-certification qualified.

Main Specifications

Part number TB9M003FG Supported motors Three-phase brushless DC motor Main functions 1-shunt resistor current sense amplifier, sensorless method, vector control, square wave control Main error detections Undervoltage, overvoltage, external power MOSFET open / short failure, over temperature Absolute maximum ratings Supply voltage Vbat (V) -0.3 to +40 Operating ranges Supply voltage Vbat (V) 6 to 18 Operating temperature Topr (°C) Ta=-40 to 150 Tj=-40 to 175 Package Name P-HTQFP48-0707-0.50-001 Size (mm) Typ. 9.0 × 9.0 Reliability AEC-Q100 (Grade 0) qualified

