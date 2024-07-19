Toshiba Launches New Series of eFuse ICs, Electronic Fuses That Can Be Used Repeatedly

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched a lineup of eight compact, high-voltage electronic fuses (eFuse ICs), the TCKE9 Series, that support multiple functions for the protection of power supply lines. Shipments of the first two products “TCKE903NL” and “TCKE905ANA” start today, with others to follow.

TCKE9 Series eFuse IC that support multiple functions for the protection of power supply lines. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The TCKE9 Series products have a current limit and voltage clamp function to protect the lines in power supply circuits against overcurrent and overvoltage conditions, something that standard physical fuses cannot do. Even in the event of abnormal overcurrent or overvoltage, the specified current and voltage are maintained.

The new products also feature over-temperature protection and short-circuit protection, which protects a circuit by immediately shutting off the eFuse IC when abnormal heat is generated in the circuit or an unexpected short-circuit occurs. A further eFuse IC advantage is the elimination of complex circuit design and a reduced component count, realizing much simpler circuit designs with fewer components and a smaller area than is possible with a protection function secured with discrete parts.

Toshiba intends to obtain IEC 62368-1 certification, the international safety standard for high level safety, for the eFuse ICs, which will also simplify certification tests customers’ devices are required to undergo.

The product lineup offers eight products: four, 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 20V, are suitable for overvoltage protection of a range of power supply voltages, and each has two types – an auto-retry type, where the eFuse IC automatically recovers the circuit itself, and a latch type, where recovery is triggered by an external signal. Customers can select the appropriate product for their requirements and the size of their equipment.

Reference designs for an eFuse IC Application Circuit (with Thermal Shutdown) and an eFuse IC Application Circuit (with Enhanced Overcurrent Protection) are available now on Toshiba’s website.

Applications

Protection of power supply circuits (servers, SSDs, laptop PCs, gaming consoles, augmented reality and virtual reality equipment, etc.)

Features

Maximum input voltage : V IN (max)=25.0 V

(max)=25.0 V Low On-resistance : R on =34mΩ (typ.)

=34mΩ (typ.) High-output current rating : I OUT = 0 to 4.0A

= 0 to 4.0A Input overvoltage clamp function (4 types)

Overcurrent limit accuracy : I LIM accuracy =-17%/+14% (T a =-40 to 125°C, R ILIM =487Ω)

accuracy =-17%/+14% (T =-40 to 125°C, R =487Ω) Output-Short Reaction Time : t SHORT = 2μs (typ.)

= 2μs (typ.) FLAG function

Thin and compact WSON8 package : 2.0×2.0mm (typ.), t=0.8mm (max)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T a =25°C) Part number Operating ranges Electrical characteristics Recovery operation type Other characteristics Stock Check & Purchase Input voltage

V IN

(V) Operation junction temperature

Tj_opr

(°C) Output current

I OUT

(A) Over current limit accuracy

I LIM accuracy

(%) Over voltage clamp

V OVC

(V) Short circuit response time

t SHORT

(μs) Current limit response time

t LIM

(μs) Min/Max Typ. Typ. Typ. TCKE903NL 2.7 to 23.0 -40 to 125 0 to 4.0 -17/＋14 [2] 3.87 2.0 80 Latched FLAG function Buy Online TCKE903NA [1] Auto-retry - TCKE905NL [1] 5.7 Latched - TCKE905ANA Auto-retry Buy Online TCKE912NL [1] 13.7 Latched - TCKE912NA [1] Auto-retry - TCKE920NL [1] 22.2 Latched - TCKE920NA [1] Auto-retry -