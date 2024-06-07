Posted in | News | Ferrous Alloys and Metals

Fatigue-Free Ferroelectrics Promise Enhanced Device Performance

Jun 7 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

In a study published in Science, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) collaborated with research groups from China’s University of Electronic Science and Technology and Fudan University to create a fatigue-free ferroelectric material based on sliding ferroelectricity.

Fatigue-Free Ferroelectrics Promise Enhanced Device Performance
The sliding ferroelectricity endows ferroelectric materials with fatigue-free features. Image Credit: NIMTE

Related Stories

Ferroelectric materials feature switchable spontaneous polarization that could be reversed by an external electric field and have been widely used in non-volatile memory, sensing, and energy conversion applications.

Due to the inherent ionic motion of ferroelectric switching, ferroelectric polarization fatigue arises inevitably as the number of polarization reversal cycles grows. This can cause performance decline and device failure, limiting ferroelectric materials’ practical applicability.

To address the fatigue issue, the researchers created a ferroelectric system based on sliding ferroelectricity. They used the chemical vapor transport approach to construct a bilayer 3R-MoS2 dual-gate device.

After 106 switching cycles with pulse widths ranging from 1 ms to 100 ms, the ferroelectric polarization dipoles exhibited no loss, suggesting that the device’s memory performance was maintained.

Compared to commercial ferroelectric devices, this device has a superior total stress time of 105 s in an electric field, indicating outstanding endurance.

Theoretical calculations using a unique machine-learning potential model indicated that the fatigue-free property of sliding ferroelectricity is due to its immobile charged defects.

The study proposes a novel solution to the problem of performance deterioration in traditional ferroelectrics.

The study was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Zhejiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation of China, among others.

Journal Reference:

Bian, R., et al. (2024) Developing fatigue-resistant ferroelectrics using interlayer sliding switching. Science. doi:10.1126/science.ado1744

Source:

https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback