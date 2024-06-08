Konecranes S-Series is not Just a Hoist — It's a Game-Changer

The Konecranes S-series hoist redefines industrial lifting, integrating synthetic rope and Smart Features engineered for enhanced safety and productivity. With a lifting capacity of up to 20 tons, the Konecranes S-series rope hoist adapts to diverse girder configurations.

A Konecranes S-series hoist in wall console cranes at Hakker B.V, Netherlands. Image Credit: Konecranes and Demag Private Limited

The hoist’s advanced design, durable material selections, stepless hoisting and safety enhancements not only optimize load handling but also mitigate structural twisting and wear, as well as reducing maintenance requirements.

Enhanced Versatility with Low Headroom Option

The recent addition of the S-series low headroom option further enhances its versatility. This compact model offers excellent approach dimensions and smooth, stepless lifting with a load-dependent lifting motor. Its strong, lightweight and durable synthetic rope enhances safety and ease of handling. Integrated Smart Features, such as Snag Prevention, Hook Centering and Follow Me help boost productivity. Additionally, a new safety light gives a visual indication of the location of the hoist at ground level, further enhancing safety and convenience. Moreover, the Konecranes S-series low headroom hoist radio features an easy-to-read display that indicates the lifted load, active Smart Features, battery life and other useful information. True stepless buttons help increase safety and accuracy, particularly during slow and demanding lifting operations.

"In the S-series low headroom hoist, we have combined the best features of our previous rope hoist products and introduced new, exciting innovations. As a result, we have created a strong, durable, compact, high-tech and smart rope hoist that prioritizes safety above all. The S-series low headroom hoist will be a market-leading product for years to come," says Jussi Luokomaa, Product Manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Konecranes.

Innovative Design Features Minimize Mechanical Wear

Before launching the S-series with a synthetic rope, Konecranes conducted thousands of hours of testing to ensure safety and durability. The synthetic rope is fast to install and reduces wear on reeving components. A totally re-designed hoist structure provides smooth and stable lifting, minimizing wear and tear to the reeving parts.

Commitment to Sustainability

Environmental sustainability is a fundamental focus in Konecranes' product design. The S-series normal headroom hoist is significantly lighter than previous corresponding hoist models due to an optimized design and material selections, consuming fewer raw materials and therefore reducing climate impact.

Additionally, the use of synthetic rope and guide rollers in the S-series hoist enhances its performance and durability while simultaneously reducing maintenance requirements. Our in-house designed and manufactured gears and motors, along with the adoption of inverter lifting technology, enable precise motor speed control and optimized hoisting energy consumption.

The latest low-headroom hoist also includes features such as a thrust rocker—one example of smart design selections leading to reduced steel consumption for decreased environmental impact.

TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring provides real-time data for operations and maintenance planning, resulting in enhanced reliability, reduced environmental impact associated with unexpected downtime, and extended equipment lifetime.

Tried and Tested

Konecranes S-series hoists have already proven their worth in diverse industrial environments.

Hakkers BV, a Dutch company specializing in hydraulic engineering and steel construction, has leveraged the S-series hoist in wall console cranes that act as auxiliaries, for more efficient hook placement and to achieve a higher level of flexibility in their operations.

In the energy sector, Hitachi Energy in the Czech Republic has utilized S-series hoists to help maintain stringent cleanliness standards in the manufacturing of gas-insulated conductors. The synthetic ropes eliminate the need for lubrication, preventing contamination for a clean production environment.

Similarly, the LTC Group in the UAE has also integrated S-series cranes into their new production facility. The integration of Adaptive Speed Range (ASR) technology enables quicker hook movement when unloaded, significantly reducing cycle times.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.