NEOTech Acquires Advanced 3D Computed Tomography Equipment for Enhanced Process Validation and Failure Analysis

NEOTech, a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), design engineering, and supply chain solutions in the high-tech industrial, medical device, and aerospace/defense markets, is excited to announce a significant investment in and acquisition of state-of-the-art three-dimensional (3D) Computed Tomography (CT) scan equipment for its engineering laboratory. This strategic addition allows NEOTech to offer customers an enhanced process validation and failure analysis tool for critical electronic components and printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs).

Image Credit: NEOTech

3D CT scanning is one of the most advanced measurement technologies available today for precision manufacturing. This cutting-edge technology enables manufacturers to significantly reduce time-to-market, project costs, and risks. By employing 3D CT scan equipment, NEOTech ensures that its manufacturing process is further refined to conduct non-destructive analysis on first article inspections and troubleshoot high-cost product assemblies without causing damage to the unit.

Emilio Ramirez, NEOTech’s Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the importance of this investment: “With the increasing density of PCBAs and the growing number of layers and component I/O counts, the need for advanced process development and failure analysis tools has never been greater. By incorporating 3D CT scanning technology, NEOTech is enhancing our expertise in electronics manufacturing and developing advanced methodologies to meet the demands of our customers’ higher complexity and higher density assemblies. These improvements to our engineering lab and processes ensure our customers that NEOTech can inspect, analyze, and troubleshoot their product assemblies with ease and confidence.”

NEOTech has built a strong reputation as an industry leader in EMS, and this acquisition further solidifies its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for its customers. The integration of 3D CT scanning technology into NEOTech’s engineering laboratory is a testament to its dedication to continuous improvement and excellence in manufacturing processes.

NEOTech continues to prioritize innovation and customer-centric solutions, ensuring that its services consistently meet the evolving needs of products used in mission-critical applications. The company’s goal is to successfully convert customers’ product technology into engineered products, providing the most capable supply base, manufacturing products with care and delivering them on time. The company is large enough to offer refined Tier 1 tools, processes, and capabilities, yet small enough to provide individualized care and service. NEOTech provides tailored project-by-project services that focus on each customer’s individual, unique needs. The result is a true collaboration in which the customer’s needs are met – or exceeded – in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

With more than 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEOTech specializes in high-reliability programs in the Aerospace & Defense industry, Medical products, and High-Tech Industrial markets. NEOTech is well recognized as a premier EMS provider with in-depth experience manufacturing high-tech products and managing stringent US government requirements.