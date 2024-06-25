Posted in | News | Materials Research | Energy

High-Entropy Tungsten Bronze Capacitors Set New Benchmark for Energy Storage

A recent article in Nature Communications proposed a high-entropy tungsten bronze-type relaxor ferroelectric ceramic with an ultrahigh recoverable energy density of 11.0 J/cm3 and a high efficiency of 81.9%. 

??????????????Study: High-entropy relaxor ferroelectric ceramics for ultrahigh energy storage. Image Credit: sommart sombutwanitkul/Shutterstock.comStudy: High-entropy relaxor ferroelectric ceramics for ultrahigh energy storage. Image Credit: sommart sombutwanitkul/Shutterstock.com

Background

Modern electrical devices require dielectric ceramic capacitors with ultrahigh power densities. Due to their unique electrostatic energy storage mechanism, dielectric capacitors exhibit high power density, ultrafast charge/discharge rate, and long service life. Consequently, they find applications in high-tech industries, including medical, military, and electric vehicles.

However, the poor energy storage density resulting in the low breakdown strength is a major hurdle in developing dielectric ceramics for commercial use.

Thus, novel ceramic compositions are being explored for pulsed power system applications. High-entropy ceramics are anticipated to be effective relaxors with enhanced energy storage performance.

Tetragonal tungsten bronze (TTB) structures, with the general formula A12A24C4B10O30, are promising candidates due to their complex structure and abundant dielectricity and ferroelectricity despite low polarizability.

Thus, this study aimed to achieve high polarization and entropy by selecting the common Sr2+ and Ba2+ ions as TTB A-site from the classical (Sr0.5Ba0.5)Nb2O6 ceramic, Pb2+ with high polarizability and La3+ and Na+ as other heterovalent ions.

Methods

Firstly, the researchers performed phase-field simulations to design the high-entropy ceramics by investigating the evolution of domain structures and polarization loops with the increasing A-site element from 1-ary to 2-ary, 3-ary, and 5-ary.

Subsequently, SrCO3, BaCO3, Pb3O4, La2O3, Na2CO3, and Nb2O5 were used as starting materials to synthesize (Sr0.2Ba0.2Pb0.2La0.2Na0.2)Nb2O6 (SBPLNN) bulk ceramics via conventional solid-state method.

The crystal structures of the samples were characterized by an X-ray diffractometer (XRD), while their temperature-dependent Raman spectra were recorded on a Raman spectrometer.

Additionally, the microstructure of the ceramics was analyzed by a tabletop microscope, and piezoelectric force microscopy (PFM) was employed for ferroelectric domain characterization.

The ceramics were characterized at the atomic scale using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) incorporating energy dispersive spectroscopy (EDS). This data was used to determine the atomic structure precisely by implementing a specialized MATLAB (Matrix Laboratory) software algorithm.

Related Stories

Finally, the SBPLNN ceramics were characterized for electrical properties, including polarization, leakage current density, dielectric permittivity, loss tangent, complex impedance, and charge-discharge performances.

Results and Discussion

The phase field simulations predicted strong relaxors' energy storage capacity and temperature stability in 5-ary high-entropy ceramics. Accordingly, the researchers designed SBPLNN high-entropy ceramics by introducing five A-site elements with an equimolar ratio.

The macroscopic polarization of these ceramics was temperature-insensitive, including the polarization distribution state and domain size variation. X-ray Rietveld refinement indicated the presence of a pure tungsten bronze structure with a P4bm tetrago nal space group in SBPLNN.

Overall, the ceramic had a dense microstructure comprising refined and equiaxed grain sizes of ~1.57 μm. Additionally, EDS mapping demonstrated a uniform element distribution without any segregation. These results verified the successful fabrication of single-phase high-entropy TTB ferroelectrics.

The hysteresis loops maintained a slender feature with a high maximum polarization (~45.9 μC/cm2) and a low remanent value (~ 2.8 μC/cm2) under the maximum test field. Thus, the proposed equimolar ratio high-entropy design proved to be a practical and efficient method for developing advanced pulse power dielectric materials.

The fatigue resistance of SBPLNN ceramics remained robust up to 106 cycles under 470 kV/cm. Simultaneously, the ceramics exhibited excellent temperature stability of between −120 °C and 120 °C. In addition, the thermal structural evolution was revealed by the temperature-dependent XRD and Raman spectroscopy. The positions and numbers of diffraction peaks remain unaltered in a temperature range of −160 °C to 290 °C.

EDS mapping revealed that high-entropy effects broke the inherent site selectivity of TTB structures, confirming enhanced local compositional inhomogeneity of SBPLNN high-entropy ceramics. This resulted in local structure disorder and polar fluctuations, which modulated the relaxor features.

The statistical analysis of the lattice structure exhibited random distribution of the displacement directions from −180° to 180°, indicating a non-periodic lattice distortion in SBPLNN ceramics.

Such an atomic disorder and lattice distortion introduces grain refining in the microstructure, accompanied by higher resistivity, superior electrical homogeneity, and low leakage current density. Thus, SBPLNN ceramics were capable of ultrahigh-energy storage performance.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers effectively fabricated high-entropy TTB-structured ceramics with (Sr0.2Ba0.2Pb0.2La0.2Na0.2)Nb2O6 composition by introducing equimolar-ratio elements with distinct valence and radii at A sites.

These ceramics demonstrated significantly enhanced energy storage performance, including energy density, energy efficiency, frequency/temperature/fatigue stability, and discharging performance.

The atomic-scale microstructural analysis helped attribute this excellent comprehensive energy storage performance to the increased atomic-scale compositional heterogeneity due to high-entropy configuration.

This modulated the relaxor features and induced lattice distortion, reducing polarization hysteresis and enhancing breakdown endurance.

Consequently, SBPLNN ceramics exhibit great potential for practical applications as high-power pulse capacitors.

The equimolar-ratio element high-entropy strategy proposed in this study can be a universal, practical, and efficient method for developing next-generation dielectrics with exceptionally high energy storage capabilities.

Journal Reference

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, June 25). High-Entropy Tungsten Bronze Capacitors Set New Benchmark for Energy Storage. AZoM. Retrieved on June 26, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63243.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "High-Entropy Tungsten Bronze Capacitors Set New Benchmark for Energy Storage". AZoM. 26 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63243>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "High-Entropy Tungsten Bronze Capacitors Set New Benchmark for Energy Storage". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63243. (accessed June 26, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. High-Entropy Tungsten Bronze Capacitors Set New Benchmark for Energy Storage. AZoM, viewed 26 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63243.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback