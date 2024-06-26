Domino Launches New Thermal Inkjet Solution for Flexible Packaging Applications

Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) is pleased to announce the launch of a new thermal inkjet (TIJ) solution designed specifically for flexible packaging lines, including food applications. The new TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range has been developed as an efficient, cost-effective alternative to traditional thermal transfer overprinting (TTO) for flexible packaging lines requiring simple 1-, 2-, or 4-line printed text codes and small-sized 2D codes up to 10mm2.

Prior to launch, the TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range was subject to enhanced on-site testing from trial sites with simple text code requirements served by existing TTO technologies. Speaking about their experience using the TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range, a spokesperson from a major food and beverage brand, said: “Switching to Gx-series printers has meant we have gone from changing consumables twice per shift to once every four days – this has significantly reduced the number of line stoppages for consumable changes, helping to increase overall productivity.”

“As a global, multi-technology coding and marking provider, Domino is committed to helping our customers identify the ideal coding solution for their specific needs. While TTO has long been considered the preferred option for flexible packaging lines, we recognise that such solutions are not always the optimum solution when it comes to total cost of ownership,” says Alex Mountis, Senior Product Manager – High Resolution Inkjet, Domino Printing Sciences. “We developed the TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range as an easy to use, efficient, and cost-effective solution for manufacturers with simple code requirements who may not be effectively served by existing TTO solutions.”

For simple printed text codes and small-sized 2D codes, Domino’s new TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range offers the same code quality afforded by TTO solutions while delivering significant cost and waste savings, as inefficient ribbon usage in standard TTO printers can drive up overall cost and waste per print. Domino’s TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range also provides benefits in reduced downtime requirements for consumables changes and machine intervention due to ribbon breakages.

In sample cost calculations, Domino’s TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range offered up to 95% waste savings and 70% cost savings from consumables and downtime compared with standard TTO solutions printing 1- and 2-line text codes, and 4-line text codes using two printheads. These impressive calculations mean that manufacturers opting for Domino’s TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range, over an existing TTO, can expect a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

The TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range has been designed as a direct replacement for existing TTO, using the same bracketry as the most commonly found TTO solutions. This allows for seamless integration within existing production lines without necessitating complex installation changes and adjustments. In addition, where cold temperatures may have previously made ink-based coding an issue, for example, in chilled or frozen food applications, the TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range has been designed with an integrated printhead heater, to maximise performance in these challenging environments.

Domino’s TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range is suitable for a range of plastic and metallised film applications with a range of ink options to suit different application requirements. This includes a broad selection of inks produced to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards suitable for use on non-direct food contact packaging including snacks, confectionery, and individual portion packs. To ensure that manufacturers are provided with the optimal coding solution for their specific requirements, Domino offers testing and sample lab consultation for code quality, adhesion, and resistance, as well as production line testing to ensure the printer’s suitability within specific manufacturing environments.

“At Domino, we pride ourselves on being able to support our customers with the most appropriate coding solution based on their individual needs, regardless of substrate, product, or production line,” says Paul Clarke, Portfolio Director, Domino Printing Sciences. “When it comes to printing on flexible packaging, there is no one-size-fits-all solution that will work for every manufacturer. Our TIJ into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range has been developed as a cost-effective solution for manufacturers requiring simple codes on flexible packaging, and we are incredibly proud to bring this solution to the market.”

“For flexible packaging lines with alternative code requirements, including complex text, graphics, and larger-sized 1D and 2D barcodes, we have multiple alternative solutions, including our new Vx-Series TTO printers and UV laser for recyclable plastic films.”