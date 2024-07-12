Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

Breakthrough Adhesive from IPS Adhesives Bonds PP, PE, and other LSE Materials, Permanently

IPS Adhesives, a leading global structural adhesive and surfacing products manufacturer, has introduced a revolutionary adhesive that provides strong, reliable bonding on low surface energy (LSE) materials such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE). The new SCIGRIP SG400LSE adhesive requires no surface preparation and has low sag, as well as short working and fixture times.

Image Credit: IPS Adhesives

“Product design engineers seeking the many advantages of low surface energy plastics like PP and PE have long been plagued by difficulty in bonding them with adhesives. We are excited that our chemists have solved that problem for engineers. Our new SG400LSE adhesive bonds PP, PE, and other LSE materials without surface preparation giving the engineering community new flexibility in creating stronger, lighter, and more durable products,” said Scott McDowell, IPSA President.

The new SG400LSE product is a two-part translucent, methyl methacrylate adhesive (10:1). It cross-bonds plastics to metals such as steel and aluminium. Unlike adhesives that claim to bond LSE materials and fail after a few months, SG400LSE sets in less than 24 hours, is practically indestructible once it does set, and bonds well to metal.

“No other LSE bonding product bites into the molecule and attaches to it like we do. Our testing constantly reveals strong bonds across a broad range of substrates, as well as environmental resistance capabilities. We invite assemblers and fabricators in all industries to see how we can give them stronger, lighter, more durable, and more attractive bonding solutions,” said McDowell. 

Areas in which the SG400LSE solution is already proving valuable include bonding large plastic storage tanks, such as those used for petroleum, grey, or black water; automotive interior fixtures; medical devices; workstations; casework; truck panels; outdoor furniture; and signage.

SG400LSE adhesives are available now through IPSA’s global distribution network. For more information, please visit scigripadhesives.com, and to see a live demonstration visit IPSA at CAMX, 9-12 September, San Diego CA, Booth E24, or at the IAPD Connex Performance Plastics Association convention, 7-10 October, Louisville, KT, USA, booth 40.

