Posted in | News | Energy

Managing Stability and Environmental Impacts of Perovskite Solar Cells

Reviewed by Bethan DaviesJul 18 2024

In an important study published in eScience on January 25th, 2024, researchers from Sungkyunkwan University and the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology investigated the life cycle management of PSCs, focusing on crucial stability tactics and recycling approaches. The study provides insights for increasing the operating life of PSCs while also limiting environmental hazards. 

Graphic abstract. Image Credit: eScience

Perovskite solar cells have gained popularity because of their high efficiency and inexpensive production costs. However, their vulnerability to environmental variables and the possible release of hazardous lead during degradation present substantial challenges.

Related Stories

Given the increasing need for sustainable and safe solar technology, substantial research is being conducted to address these difficulties through novel engineering and material solutions. Based on these obstacles, much research is required to fully realize the promise of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) in the solar industry.

The review looks into key initiatives for improving the stability and sustainability of PSC. Advanced interfacial layers and encapsulation techniques are critical for protecting PSCs from environmental variables like moisture, oxygen, and mechanical stress. These enhancements are critical for extending PSC operating life.

Furthermore, the study emphasizes novel recycling methods that recover valuable materials such as silver and lead from discarded PSCs, therefore decreasing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.

These methods seek to establish a sustainable and eco-friendly PSC industry, assuring high efficiency and durability while adhering to international environmental standards. The suggested advances might greatly improve PSCs’ economic viability and environmental safety, opening the path for widespread implementation in a variety of solar energy applications.

The future of solar energy depends significantly on our ability to integrate environmental safety and sustainability into every stage of solar cell production and disposal. Our research provides a blueprint for making perovskite solar cells a viable and responsible choice for global energy needs.

Dr Gill Sang Han, Study Co-Author and Research Professor, Sungkyunkwan University

Advancements in PSC technology have the potential to transform the solar power sector by making solar cells more robust, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. Implementing these study findings might lead to the widespread use of PSCs in a variety of applications, ranging from domestic to industrial scales, considerably affecting energy sustainability and lowering the environmental footprint of solar energy generation.

Journal Reference:

Kim, H. J., et. al. (2024) Managing the lifecycle of perovskite solar cells: Addressing stability and environmental concerns from utilization to end-of-life. eScience. doi:10.1016/j.esci.2024.100243

Source:

eScience

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback