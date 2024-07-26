RAITH Launches New Brand Identity and Unfolds “New Dimensions” for Customers Worldwide

Today, July 25, 2024, RAITH, the global market and technology leader in maskless nanofabrication systems and characterization solutions, presents its new brand identity and website to the general public.

The company’s brand evolution is an important step, supporting RAITH’s continuous growth strategy and progress within a market environment driven by diverse megatrends.

The new advanced positioning and progressive design strengthens the brand and secures its future viability. In addition to redefining RAITH’s corporate identity, the brand architecture was also redesigned and simplified to establish new RAITH solution and technology brands.

“New Dimensions” – The New Corporate Slogan

New dimensions are opened up to customers as innovations are enabled through a wide range of applications in connectivity, mobility, green energy, and healthcare. The market leader now covers the entire spectrum from micro- to nanofabrication, including outstanding characterization solutions.

RAITH has evolved as a technology solution provider, guiding customers in industry and science through their field of application to their specific solution with combined or connected products. A unique and versatile portfolio of high-precision writing and imaging tools based on electron beam, ion beam, and laser beam technology is offered.

New Website

The aim of the new website is to communicate effectively with new stakeholders, interest and customer groups worldwide and to form the centerpiece of brand communication.

“As part of our strategy process and the vision and mission we published last year, the next logical step was to further develop RAITH as a brand. As a company that is constantly evolving, we are very proud to be able to visually and emotionally communicate the progress expressed in our core brand value to the outside world. The new customer experience and the new website are two important milestones on our way to presenting RAITH as the innovative high-tech brand that it is,“ says Dr. Michael Steigerwald, CEO of RAITH Group.