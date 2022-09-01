4PICO Litho is now Raith Laser Systems B.V

Following the acquisition of the 4PICO Group by Raith in June 2021, a major step of the integration is now complete: 4PICO has now been officially renamed Raith Laser Systems B.V. and thus also visibly integrated into the Raith Group.

During the past year, many processes have been harmonized and what was once 4PICO has become an important part of the Raith Group. Now this is also reflected in the official name of the division, which produces maskless laser lithography systems.

With its portfolio of laser beam lithography systems, 4PICO has been the ideal addition to Raith’s product portfolio. From now on, the name Raith is home to the full scope of micro- and nanofabrication solutions.

We are very happy that we now visibly belong to Raith. Although the name of 4PICO was what we started out with and it was not easy to let it go, our status as part of the Raith Group now perfectly reflects the journey we have been through. It has brought us to where we are today - a global provider of high-quality laser lithography systems, now backed with the infrastructure of a successful world leading manufacturer of nanofabrication solutions,” says Jacco Houter, CEO of Raith Laser Systems B.V.

Founded in 2004, 4PICO has established itself as an expert in the holographic and security mastering equipment market and as a supplier of choice for direct-write optical patterning down to sub-micron level in academic and industrial markets. The new integrated division now enables customers to choose from a complete range of nanofabrication instrumentation, extending from single-digit nanoscale resolution tasks up to fast large-area patterning using optical lithography.

The change of name from 4PICO to Raith was the next logical step in the process of integrating 4PICO into the Raith Group. The first year was very successful, exciting, and packed with learnings and opportunities. We can now see clear confirmation that our acquisition of 4PICO was the right decision and that their products ideally complement Raith’s existing portfolio,” adds Ralf Jede, CEO of Raith GmbH.

While all legal steps for the name change have already taken place, the company details of 4PICO remain as they were. Raith Laser Systems B.V. is still located in St. Oedenrode, the Netherlands.

For more information about Raith and Raith Laser Systems B.V., visit www.raith.com.