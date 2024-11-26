RAITH Acquires Xnovo Technology ApS, Expanding Expertise in Advanced Imaging and AI Solutions

RAITH, the global market and technology leader in maskless nanofabrication systems and characterization solutions, today announces the acquisition of Xnovo Technology ApS, a dynamic and innovative technology development company specializing in advanced imaging methods and materials characterization.

The acquisition bolsters RAITH’s ability to meet the growing demand for sophisticated imaging and metrology solutions across various scientific and industrial applications, supported by cutting-edge algorithms, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Emerging application requirements of RAITH’s customers can be served effectively, e.g. by characterizing process related aspects through modern AI-enabled software.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the Technical University of Denmark, Xnovo has established itself as a leader in developing novel imaging solutions for research, failure analysis, and quality control. With a focus on providing material insight, Xnovo delivers advanced methods that offer both critical understanding and significant analytical value through its expertise in imaging methods, algorithm development, machine learning / AI, and software development.

"Joining forces with RAITH enables us to take the next step on our growth journey and ensures that we can continue to drive innovation and offer enhanced capabilities to our customers, backed by the strength of a global technology leader,” says Dr. Erik Lauridsen, CEO of Xnovo.

"This acquisition gives us the opportunity to scale our impact while staying true to our core mission – developing innovative imaging and analysis solutions," adds Dr. Christian Holzner of Xnovo.

Xnovo will continue its business following the acquisition, serving both existing and new customers, while also contributing its expertise to support and enhance RAITH’s product portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Xnovo to RAITH, a move that aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of challenging the frontiers of nanotechnology and breaking into new dimensions by enhancing our ability to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers. We are convinced that we will realize outstanding technological and structural synergies that will affect customer workflows and markets. In collaboration with the Xnovo team led by Dr. Erik Lauridsen and Dr. Christian Holzner, we look forward to developing new solutions for our customers’ challenges,” says Dr. Michael Steigerwald, CEO of RAITH Group.