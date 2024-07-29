Posted in | News | Electronics

Polyimides Outshine Traditional Materials in the Race for 6G

Reviewed by Lexie CornerJul 29 2024

The Tokyo Institute of Technology research team has studied polyimides (PIs), which are becoming increasingly popular as materials appropriate for high-frequency operation, as alternative materials for high-end 6G. The study was published in the journal Applied Physics Letters.

Polyimides Outshine Traditional Materials in the Race for 6G
These findings will serve as design pointers for high-performance dielectric materials for 5G and 6G applications. Image Credit: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Scientists and engineers are investigating new approaches to improving 6G and 5G technologies. Operating at extremely high frequencies has several harmful impacts on wireless communications, which is one of the main issues to be addressed in both 5G and 6 G.

Maintaining signal integrity becomes increasingly difficult at frequencies close to the terahertz range, where issues like signal attenuation and interference become more noticeable.

It is possible to significantly reduce some of these problems by employing insulators with remarkable dielectric qualities. Currently, glass- and ceramic-based insulating materials are widely used, but they are not ideal for high-end 6G devices due to their high cost and complicated construction. Would materials made of polymers be a preferable substitute?

Polyimides stand out because of their excellent thermal stability, mechanical toughness, flexibility, lightweight, and favorable dielectric properties. However, the correlation between the molecular structure of PIs and their dielectric properties has not yet been fully established. Existing studies on the dielectric properties of PIs in the GHz frequency range are limited to below 60 GHz, which poses a severe hindrance to the design of pointers for next-generation dielectric PI materials.

Shinji Ando, Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology

Related Stories

To close this information gap, the research team measured and examined the dielectric characteristics of 11 PIs with various molecular structure types. The only instrument now available for measuring the dielectric characteristics of thin films in the 110–330 GHz range with a low dissipation factor is a Fabry–Pérot resonator, which is what they utilized to do this.

The dissipation factor (Df) and dielectric constant (Dk) of the polyimides were determined using the resonator. Low values are essential for reducing signal loss and preserving signal integrity at high frequencies. Dk and Df are indicators of a material's capacity to store energy in various ways.

Each of the 11 PIs displayed a Dk and Df curve that was quite typical, with these values continuously decreasing as frequency increased. Notably, the Dk values of the PIs with higher fluorine concentrations were lower.

Specifically, a perfluorinated polyimide showed a much smaller Df and much lower Dk than the other polyimides, with a frequency dependency of  Dk and Df. Another intriguing finding was the negative correlation observed between the rise in Df and the polar fraction, or the portion of the polymer's mass composed of polar functional groups.

The study's findings provide much-needed insight into PIs' dielectric properties. By enabling engineers to access the terahertz spectrum and overcome related problems, this data may someday open the door to quicker and more dependable telecommunications. Naturally, further work will be required to determine which kind of PIs is most appropriate for these uses.

Spectroscopic studies in the THz range will help us indirectly infer the origins of the dielectric responses of different structural PIs at high frequencies. Our findings will hopefully be beneficial for developing high-performance polymer-based insulating materials for 6G technologies.

Shinji Ando, Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology

Journal Reference:

Liu, H., et al. (2024) Frequency-dependent dielectric properties of aromatic polyimides in the 25–330 GHz range. Applied Physics Letters. doi.org/10.1063/5.0205692.

Source:

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback