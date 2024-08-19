Novel Synthesis Technique Promises Greener and Faster Material Production

James Tour’s lab at Rice University has developed a new method called flash-within-flash Joule heating (FWF). This method has the potential to transform the synthesis of high-quality solid-state materials by providing a cleaner, faster, and more sustainable manufacturing process. This research was published in Nature Chemistry.

James Tour is the T.T. and W.F. Chao Professor and professor of chemistry at Rice University’s Wiess School of Natural Sciences. Image Credit: Gustavo Raskosky/Rice University

Solid-state material synthesis has traditionally been time-consuming, energy-intensive, and often produced hazardous byproducts. However, the flash-within-flash Joule heating (FWF) method sets a new standard for sustainable manufacturing by enabling the gram-scale synthesis of a wide range of compounds in seconds, while reducing energy, water usage, and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50 %.

This innovative research builds on James Tour's 2020 development of flash Joule heating for waste disposal and upcycling. The process involves passing a current through a moderately resistive material, rapidly heating it to over 3,000 degrees Celsius (over 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit), and transforming it into other substances.

The key is that formerly, we were flashing carbon and a few other compounds that could be conductive. Now, we can flash synthesize the rest of the periodic table. It is a big advance. James Tour, T.T. and W.F. Chao Professor, Department of Chemistry, Rice University

The effectiveness of the flash-within-flash Joule heating (FWF) method lies in its ability to overcome the conductivity limits of traditional flash Joule heating technologies. The research team, including Ph.D. student Chi Hun “Will” Choi and corresponding author Yimo Han, an assistant professor of chemistry, materials science, and nanoengineering, utilized an external flash heating vessel filled with metallurgical coke and a semi-closed inner reactor containing the target reagents.

FWF generates intense heat of approximately 2,000 degrees Celsius, which rapidly transforms the reagents into high-quality materials through efficient heat conduction.

According to the study, this groundbreaking technique enables the synthesis of over 20 unique, phase-selective materials with exceptional purity and consistency. The flexibility and scalability of FWF make it ideal for producing next-generation semiconductor materials, such as molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2), tungsten diselenide, and alpha-phase indium selenide—all of which are notoriously challenging to manufacture using traditional methods.

Unlike traditional methods, FWF does not require the addition of conductive agents, reducing the formation of impurities and byproducts. Chi Hun “Will” Choi, Ph.D. Student, Rice University

This innovation opens up new options in electronics, catalysis, energy, and basic research. It also provides a sustainable alternative for producing a variety of materials. Furthermore, FWF has the potential to transform industries such as aerospace, where materials like FWF-made MoSe2 function better as solid-state lubricants.

FWF represents a transformative shift in material synthesis. By providing a scalable and sustainable method for producing high-quality solid-state materials, it addresses barriers in manufacturing while paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future. Yimo Han, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Materials Science, and Nanoengineering, Rice University

The study was supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Welch Foundation.

Journal Reference:

Tour, M., J., et al. (2024) Flash-within-flash synthesis of gram-scale solid-state materials. Nature Chemistry. doi.org/10.1038/s41557-024-01598-7