Introducing Coherix 3D GlassMaster Tracker™ for High-Profile Adhesive and Sealant Beads

Coherix currently has hundreds of its existing Coherix 3D GlassMasters installed around the world. They perform robust 3D inspection of high-profile adhesive and sealant beads which are used in automotive glass, battery cover seals and other applications. Coherix 3D GlassMaster Tracker is a new product that adds powerful software to deliver Adaptive Process Control capabilities.

Image Credit: Coherix

With battery trays and windshields that are extremely large in size, the bowing, edge curling and part-to-part variation is unique to nearly every one of these parts (even within the same batch).

With its’ larger field of view, GlassMaster Tracker tracks the edge of the glass to control the location of the high-profile bead relative to the edge of the glass. This capability is critical to ensure a perfect seal of the glass into the car body or the sealing of a battery cover to the battery case. It provides quality improvements for a variable process.

Coherix 3D GlassMaster Tracker can also control the distance between the nozzle tip and the surface of the glass…similarly when sealing a battery cover. The distance of this gap must be controlled to +/- one millimeter to deliver a seal that meets safety standards. Needless to say, how well the glass is held into the car body and preventing moisture and gas leaks in batteries are both critical safety issues.

Coherix 3D GlassMaster Tracker provides robust 3D inspection and traceability to the high-profile bead dispensing process. To control bead location, Tracker must make robot path corrections in real-time…which is the basis for Coherix Adaptive Process Control (APC) solutions. With the data collected and compared, in line, in real time, at line speed, we can move from inspection to prevention.

Source:

Coherix

