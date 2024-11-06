New Coherix Technology Benefits Auto, Medical and Electronics Manufacturers

Engineers at Michigan-based Coherix have developed industry-first technology to monitor and adjust the application of adhesives and sealants used to manufacture essential automotive, medical and consumer-electronics products.

Image Credit: Coherix

The company's 3D laser-based, computer-vision systems are capable of tracking the application of adhesive beads on extremely small, but critically important assemblies found in cell phones, computers, medical devices, automotive electronic-control modules and a variety of other electronic devices.

The new Coherix 3D Mini™ can check adhesive beads as small in width as two human hairs at speeds of 400 times per second, faster and more effectively than 2D systems currently in use.

When teamed with Coherix adaptive process-control software, the company's 360-degree laser technology monitors and adjusts the application of adhesives to assure that every part meets specification, according to Coherix President Juergen Dennig.

The global market for adhesive-dispensing systems equipped with adaptive process-control technology for extremely small automotive, medical and consumer electronics components alone totals more than 300-million dollars annually, Dennig says.

He notes that Coherix 3D Mini will reduce assembly-line operating costs by up to 20 percent pointing out that in a recent beta test a major manufacturer of electronic-control units estimated an annual savings of up to $160,000 in operating costs with the installation of eight 3D Coherix sensors on just one assembly line.

"Coherix 3D Mini with adaptive process control eliminates the need for additional inspection stations," Dennig says. "There also will be a significant increase in production volume along with considerable labor- and material-cost savings."

Production of Coherix 3D Mini already is underway at Coherix facilities in Ann Arbor. The company expects annual unit sales to reach 3,000 or more within the next 4-5 years which also will lead to a new North American assembly plant for Coherix products in the relatively near future.

Less than two days of onsite training is required for assembly-line and quality-control employees to use the new system and Coherix promises continued support with remote assistance, training and advice whenever needed.

Coherix engineers and software programmers spent more than five years on the design, development and pre-production testing of the new system.

"This is the first laser-based 3D adaptive-process-control system of its kind available for use by the automotive, medical and electronics industries," Dennig explains. "It could be years before a truly competitive product emerges."

Dennig sees China as the biggest potential market for Coherix 3D Mini followed by Europe and North America.

"China's rapidly expanding production of electric vehicles and other electronic products makes it the single largest potential market for this new technology," he reports. "Europe also is an attractive market because of the large number of dispensing and robotics companies located there. In North America, Mexico is emerging as an attractive market as well."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, Coherix is a pioneer in the development of 3D-enabled adaptive-process-control technology capable of annually saving customers millions of dollars. Coherix APC™ (Adaptive Process-Control) software proactively controls the application of adhesives and sealants on assembly lines to prevent defects, increase throughput and maximize performance.

The company provides high-performance adhesive- and sealant-dispensing inspection systems to global OEMs, tier-one suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies and vision-system integrators in a variety of industries. BYD, BMW, Bosch, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Gestamp, Honda, Hyundai, Kubota, Magna, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Seres, Subaru, Toyota and VW are all among the company's major customers.

Coherix post-Covid sales have increased at an annual rate of 35 percent and are expected to continue at a similar pace over the next five years. Nearly 50 of the world's leading automakers and 70 tier-one automotive suppliers are Coherix customers with more than 4,200 dispensing systems equipped with Coherix 3D computer-vision technology installed on manufacturing and assembly lines around the world.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company also has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore.