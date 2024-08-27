Astell Celebrates 140 years of Autoclave Manufacturing

The autoclave manufacturer, founded in 1884, commemorates another landmark anniversary this year, marking 140 years of technological advancement. During this time, the company has witnessed numerous advancements, from pioneering the development of electrically powered autoclaves at the onset of the 20th century to introducing the Swiftlock closing mechanism and digitally controlled autoclaves by the century’s end.

The 21st century has continued this drive for advancement, with both hardware and software developments enhancing their digital control computer, providing greater functionality, recording capability, and wider system integration. Equipped in every Astell autoclave, from the smallest benchtop model to the largest square-chambered device, is the industry-leading control system providing an intuitive touchscreen interface. This system enables easy modification of the autoclaves' functions and activities, empowering users with greater control and adaptability to maximize the hardware’s versatility.

This century has also witnessed the emergence and expansion of Astell’s sister company, AstellBio – The Thermal Effluent Decontamination System Company. Leveraging the thermal sterilization techniques perfected by Astell, AstellBio produces systems for wastewater sterilization. Beginning with the development of Effluent Decontamination Systems capable of sterilizing thousands of liters of wastewater simultaneously, the company has recently introduced smaller liquid waste autoclaves. These units can be installed directly at the site of wastewater generation, offering a simple and effective method of wastewater sterilization.

Over 140 years of continual development, Astell has strived to solve complex sterilization challenges for countless global clients across a wide range of industries. The knowledge gained in these interactions provides them with a unique understanding of the autoclaving challenge, enabling them to offer solutions for even the most complex sterilization requirements. If you need to steam sterilize something, Astell has likely autoclaved it before – why not ask them for the best autoclave setup for your requirements?