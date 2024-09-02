Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Materials Research | Electronics

Absolute EMS Sets a New Standard in Fast Turnaround Electronics Manufacturing with Touchless Manufacturing Line

Absolute EMS, Inc., a four-time award-winning EMS provider of fast turnaround, turnkey electronic contract manufacturing services, is proud to offer a state-of-the-art touchless manufacturing line with automated quality checks built into the process. This fully automated, continuous production line, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, offers the highest levels of precision and efficiency, ensuring that printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) are never removed from the line, significantly reducing the risk of errors.

Image Credit: Absolute EMS

In contrast to traditional manufacturing processes where products are manually transferred between stations—introducing potential for errors—Absolute EMS’s touchless manufacturing process integrates optical inspection stations directly into the workflow. This seamless transition from solder paste printing, through solder paste inspection, SMT lines, nitrogen-infused reflow ovens, and automatic optical inspection (AOI), ensures that each PCBA is meticulously produced without human intervention.

Capable of achieving an impressive 80,000 component placements per hour on each SMT line, Absolute EMS's SMT lines outperform the industry average of 30,000 placements per hour. This high-speed capability, combined with the industry's most sophisticated equipment, enables a flexible manufacturing environment that can handle high-volume production at globally competitive prices.

The touchless line includes in-line 3D solder paste inspection and 3D automatic optical inspection, ensuring every step of the process meets stringent ISO-13485 and AS9100 quality standards. Additionally, 3D X-ray capabilities allow for thorough inspection of the most complex assemblies.

The line supports the assembly of 008004 Imperial Code micro components (0.2 mm x 0.1 mm), fine pitch and high-count BGAs, fiber optics, RF microelectronics, and press-fit connectors. It also accommodates hybrid processes, including tin-lead and lead-free soldering, and offers both double and single-sided reflow. Additionally, Absolute EMS's facility ensures automated date code and lot code traceability from purchase order through product shipment, providing customers with full transparency and control over their production.

Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS stated, “Our state-of-the-art touchless manufacturing line not only enhances the quality and reliability of our products but also positions us as a leader in the global electronics manufacturing industry. We are proud to offer our customers a manufacturing environment that is both flexible and highly efficient, all within a Made-in-America facility.

Provide Feedback