Posted in | News | Materials Science | Electronics | Control Systems | Software

Absolute EMS Expands Capabilities to Support the AI Industry with High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Absolute EMS, Inc., a four-time award-winning EMS provider of fast turnaround, turnkey contract electronic manufacturing services (EMS), is proud to announce its enhanced printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) capabilities tailored to the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As AI continues to transform various sectors, Absolute EMS is positioned today to meet the increasing demand for high-reliability manufacturing by offering specialized PCB assembly capabilities, including large BGA assembly (up to 5,300 balls), fine pitch BGA assembly (down to 0.25 mm pitch) and very small capacitor & resistor placement capabilities (down to 008004 passives).

Image Credit: Absolute EMS

Related Stories

Certified to ISO13485, AS9100, and ISO 9001, Absolute EMS manufactures to the highest industry quality standards, ensuring that the PCB assembly process for AI applications exceeds all rigorous quality and industry requirements. The company specializes in fully automated, touchless contract manufacturing, which includes advanced nitrogen reflow systems to optimize soldering processes for components, like large 4,096+ ball BGAs to as small as Imperial code 008004 some of the smallest in the world ensuring optimal reliability for complex AI systems.

Absolute EMS also offers box-build services for final AI products and sub-systems. Box builds range from simple additions of heat sinks and cold plates to complex system box builds like full rack servers. Expediting AI OEMs time-to-market.

AI technology demands precision and reliability, and our Silicon Valley-based facility is fully equipped to deliver that. With our Class 3 IPC-A-610 and J-STD-001 certifications, alongside UL registration, we ensure that AI PCB assemblies meet the highest standards, particularly for medical manufacturing, military manufacturing, and other high-reliability applications,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS.

Absolute EMS is also a trusted EMS provider for advanced, AI-driven, satellite manufacturing and other mission-critical aerospace programs. Absolute EMS’s capabilities, which include PCB assembly for complex AI hardware, position them as an ideal partner for companies seeking a high-reliability, AS-9100 certified, manufacturing solutions supplier in Silicon Valley and beyond.

With AI continuing to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and consumer electronics, Absolute EMS is committed to providing the highest levels of precision manufacturing, quality, and innovation to meet the complex demands of AI-driven hardware.

Source:

Absolute EMS

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Absolute EMS Inc.. (2024, October 03). Absolute EMS Expands Capabilities to Support the AI Industry with High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services. AZoM. Retrieved on October 03, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63737.

  • MLA

    Absolute EMS Inc.. "Absolute EMS Expands Capabilities to Support the AI Industry with High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services". AZoM. 03 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63737>.

  • Chicago

    Absolute EMS Inc.. "Absolute EMS Expands Capabilities to Support the AI Industry with High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63737. (accessed October 03, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Absolute EMS Inc.. 2024. Absolute EMS Expands Capabilities to Support the AI Industry with High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services. AZoM, viewed 03 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63737.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback