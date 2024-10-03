Absolute EMS Expands Capabilities to Support the AI Industry with High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services

Absolute EMS, Inc., a four-time award-winning EMS provider of fast turnaround, turnkey contract electronic manufacturing services (EMS), is proud to announce its enhanced printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) capabilities tailored to the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As AI continues to transform various sectors, Absolute EMS is positioned today to meet the increasing demand for high-reliability manufacturing by offering specialized PCB assembly capabilities, including large BGA assembly (up to 5,300 balls), fine pitch BGA assembly (down to 0.25 mm pitch) and very small capacitor & resistor placement capabilities (down to 008004 passives).

Image Credit: Absolute EMS

Certified to ISO13485, AS9100, and ISO 9001, Absolute EMS manufactures to the highest industry quality standards, ensuring that the PCB assembly process for AI applications exceeds all rigorous quality and industry requirements. The company specializes in fully automated, touchless contract manufacturing, which includes advanced nitrogen reflow systems to optimize soldering processes for components, like large 4,096+ ball BGAs to as small as Imperial code 008004 some of the smallest in the world ensuring optimal reliability for complex AI systems.

Absolute EMS also offers box-build services for final AI products and sub-systems. Box builds range from simple additions of heat sinks and cold plates to complex system box builds like full rack servers. Expediting AI OEMs time-to-market.

“AI technology demands precision and reliability, and our Silicon Valley-based facility is fully equipped to deliver that. With our Class 3 IPC-A-610 and J-STD-001 certifications, alongside UL registration, we ensure that AI PCB assemblies meet the highest standards, particularly for medical manufacturing, military manufacturing, and other high-reliability applications,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS.

Absolute EMS is also a trusted EMS provider for advanced, AI-driven, satellite manufacturing and other mission-critical aerospace programs. Absolute EMS’s capabilities, which include PCB assembly for complex AI hardware, position them as an ideal partner for companies seeking a high-reliability, AS-9100 certified, manufacturing solutions supplier in Silicon Valley and beyond.

With AI continuing to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and consumer electronics, Absolute EMS is committed to providing the highest levels of precision manufacturing, quality, and innovation to meet the complex demands of AI-driven hardware.