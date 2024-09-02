Posted in | News | Business | Materials Research | Materials Science | Materials Analysis

Xenocs and Rigaku Corporation Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Drive Global Competitiveness

Rigaku Holdings Corporation and Xenocs are pleased to announce a strategic cooperation between Rigaku Corporation*1 (“Rigaku”) and Xenocs that combines their world-class X-ray technologies to redefine the future of material characterization.

The Xeuss Pro, Xenocs’ SAXS instrument, now enhanced with Rigaku’s Rotating Anode X-ray Generators.

The Xeuss Pro, Xenocs’ SAXS instrument, now enhanced with Rigaku’s Rotating Anode X-ray Generators. Image Credit: Xenocs SAS

The partnership involves a cross-selling agreement in which Rigaku will distribute Xenocs products in Japan, and Xenocs will integrate Rigaku’s advanced Rotating Anode X-ray Generators into its products for worldwide distribution. The combination of Rigaku’s high-brightness X-ray generators and Xenocs’ sophisticated Small Angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS) instruments enables unparalleled measurements.

Jun Kawakami, President and CEO of Rigaku Holdings Corporation, commented, “Partnering with Xenocs offers us the opportunity to combine our expertise with the world leader of SAXS instruments to create superior products that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. We are excited about the prospects this partnership brings for Rigaku.”

In response, Peter Høghøj, Co-founder and CEO of Xenocs stated, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Xenocs. We are excited to strengthen our presence in the Japanese market and expand our global reach through this strategic partnership with Rigaku.”

Frédéric Bossan, Co-founder and Managing Director of Xenocs expressed, “The strategic cooperation with Rigaku opens up new opportunities for us to leverage our strengths and deliver innovative solutions to customers across borders. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our development.”

The joint efforts of Rigaku and Xenocs underscore a commitment to driving mutual growth, innovation, and competitiveness in the constantly evolving international analytical market.

From left to right, Frédéric Bossan, Jun Kawakami, Peter Høghøj

From left to right, Frédéric Bossan, Jun Kawakami, Peter Høghøj. Image Credit: Xenocs SAS

*1: 100% subsidiary of Rigaku Holdings Corporation

About Rigaku Corporation

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including in its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in over 90 countries and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

For details, please visit rigaku-holdings.com

About Xenocs

Xenocs is a world-leading provider of instruments for characterizing materials at the nanoscale using the Small Angle X-ray Scattering technique (SAXS). With a 25-year track record of innovation, Xenocs delivers its solutions to a wide range of industries including biopharmaceuticals, energy storage, advanced materials, fine chemistry, consumer care, and semiconductors. The company has a global presence with subsidiaries in Europe, the USA, and China.

​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Xenocs SAS. (2024, September 02). Xenocs and Rigaku Corporation Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Drive Global Competitiveness. AZoM. Retrieved on September 03, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63577.

  • MLA

    Xenocs SAS. "Xenocs and Rigaku Corporation Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Drive Global Competitiveness". AZoM. 03 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63577>.

  • Chicago

    Xenocs SAS. "Xenocs and Rigaku Corporation Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Drive Global Competitiveness". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63577. (accessed September 03, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Xenocs SAS. 2024. Xenocs and Rigaku Corporation Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Drive Global Competitiveness. AZoM, viewed 03 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63577.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Xenocs SAS

See all content from Xenocs SAS

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback