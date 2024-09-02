Xenocs and Rigaku Corporation Announce a Strategic Cooperation to Drive Global Competitiveness

Rigaku Holdings Corporation and Xenocs are pleased to announce a strategic cooperation between Rigaku Corporation*1 (“Rigaku”) and Xenocs that combines their world-class X-ray technologies to redefine the future of material characterization.

The Xeuss Pro, Xenocs’ SAXS instrument, now enhanced with Rigaku’s Rotating Anode X-ray Generators. Image Credit: Xenocs SAS

The partnership involves a cross-selling agreement in which Rigaku will distribute Xenocs products in Japan, and Xenocs will integrate Rigaku’s advanced Rotating Anode X-ray Generators into its products for worldwide distribution. The combination of Rigaku’s high-brightness X-ray generators and Xenocs’ sophisticated Small Angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS) instruments enables unparalleled measurements.

Jun Kawakami, President and CEO of Rigaku Holdings Corporation, commented, “Partnering with Xenocs offers us the opportunity to combine our expertise with the world leader of SAXS instruments to create superior products that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. We are excited about the prospects this partnership brings for Rigaku.”

In response, Peter Høghøj, Co-founder and CEO of Xenocs stated, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Xenocs. We are excited to strengthen our presence in the Japanese market and expand our global reach through this strategic partnership with Rigaku.”

Frédéric Bossan, Co-founder and Managing Director of Xenocs expressed, “The strategic cooperation with Rigaku opens up new opportunities for us to leverage our strengths and deliver innovative solutions to customers across borders. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our development.”

The joint efforts of Rigaku and Xenocs underscore a commitment to driving mutual growth, innovation, and competitiveness in the constantly evolving international analytical market.

From left to right, Frédéric Bossan, Jun Kawakami, Peter Høghøj. Image Credit: Xenocs SAS

*1: 100% subsidiary of Rigaku Holdings Corporation

About Rigaku Corporation

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including in its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in over 90 countries and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

For details, please visit rigaku-holdings.com

About Xenocs

Xenocs is a world-leading provider of instruments for characterizing materials at the nanoscale using the Small Angle X-ray Scattering technique (SAXS). With a 25-year track record of innovation, Xenocs delivers its solutions to a wide range of industries including biopharmaceuticals, energy storage, advanced materials, fine chemistry, consumer care, and semiconductors. The company has a global presence with subsidiaries in Europe, the USA, and China.

