illumion Announces the Official Launch of the illumionONE at #Faraday2024!

illumion is thrilled to announce the official launch of the illumionONE at #faraday2024!

Image Credit: illumion

The illumionONE is the flagship charge photometer: a bench-top, optical microscopy-based platform that provides operando insights into state-of-charge and morphology with single particle resolution. Compatible with Li-ion and beyond Li-ion chemistries and with synchronized electrochemistry data, charge photometry unlocks a diverse range of applications, including:

Quantifying the performance of an electrode by monitoring electrochemical activity variation

Identifying and monitoring real-time mechanical degradation, and determining its mechanistic origin

Observing the degree of particle volume expansion at different stages of cycling

Visualizing and quantifying phase transitions within individual active particles, including nucleation points of new phases and the propagation of phase boundaries.

For more information, including how to register interest in illumion's Early Adopter Discount Program, please visit illumionONElaunch.