Overcoming Decomposition of Li2C2O4 for Efficient Cathode Pre-Lithiation

A recent article published in Advanced Powder Materials introduced a recrystallization method using Ni catalysts to modulate the mass transport and decomposition of lithium oxalate (Li 2 C 2 O 4 ), enhancing cathode pre-lithiation in Li-ion batteries (LIBs).

Image Credit: JLStock/Shutterstock.com

Background

Achieving higher energy density in LIBs requires silicon-based anode materials, which are known for their high specific capacity and low cost. However, the significant volume expansion of silicon (approximately 300 %) causes solid electrolyte interface fractures, consuming active Li+ and lowering the initial coulombic efficiency (ICE).

Pre-lithiation technology has emerged as a solution to this issue. While anode pre-lithiation is challenging and incompatible with current manufacturing processes, cathode pre-lithiation offers high compatibility with commercial LIB production.

Lithium oxalate (Li 2 C 2 O 4 ) is a promising lithium compensation material with high theoretical capacity, air stability, and low cost. However, its low electronic conductivity and slow decomposition hinder commercial applications.

This study proposed Li 2 C 2 O 4 recrystallization with atomic Ni catalysts (Ni-LCO) to enhance surface reactivity, shorten ionic transport pathways, and improve decomposition kinetics.

Methods

Nitrogen-doped reduced graphene oxide (N-rGO) was used as the base, and N-rGO loaded with nickel atoms (Ni/N-rGO) served as the catalytic solution. Both were prepared from graphite oxide and nickel (II) chloride hexahydrate via hydrothermal processing at 180 °C for 6 hours, followed by thermal reduction at 900 °C for one hour. Subsequently, Li 2 C 2 O 4 was recrystallized (R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 ) using commercial Li 2 C 2 O 4 (P-Li 2 C 2 O 4 ) with N-rGO and Ni/N-rGO to produce N-LCO and Ni-LCO, respectively.

The prepared materials were characterized using X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and high-angle annular dark field-scanning transmission electron microscopy (HAADF-STEM). Particle size, specific surface area, and porosity were also measured.

The four-probe test method was used to assess the electronic conductivity of the samples, while in-situ differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS) was employed to analyze gas evolution during the charging of Ni-LCO. The Ni content in Ni-LCO was determined using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) after acid dissolution.

CR-2032 half cells were assembled with lithium-foil electrodes, while full cells were constructed using NCM811 (Ni-rich LiNi 0.8 Co 0.1 Mn 0.1 O 2 ) and NCM811-Ni-LCO cathodes paired with SiO x anodes. To compare performance, battery cycling and electrochemical measurements were conducted for each cell type.

In addition to experimental studies, the adsorption model and underlying decomposition mechanisms of Ni/N-rGO with Li 2 C 2 O 4 were investigated through spin-polarized density-functional theory (DFT) computations performed using the Vienna ab initio simulation package based on the projector augmented wave method.

Results and Discussion

XRD pattern of R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 demonstrated no impurities from the recrystallization process with weaker diffraction peaks than those of P-Li 2 C 2 O 4 due to the reduced particle size of R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 . SEM images also confirmed the decreased particle size after recrystallization.

This reduction in particle size likely results in more reactive surfaces and shorter ion transport distances in R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 . The maximum intensity diffraction peak of Li 2 C 2 O 4 changed from (020) for P-Li 2 C 2 O 4 to (111) for R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 , a highly reactive crystal face capable of accelerating decomposition rate.

In the electrochemical test, R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 (150.6 mAh/g) delivered almost twice the specific charge capacity of P-Li 2 C 2 O 4 (76.7 mAh/g) at 20 ​mA /g, corresponding to a higher decomposition rate. Additionally, the de-lithiation potential of Li 2 C 2 O 4 decreased slightly from 4.9 ​V to 4.88 ​V after recrystallization, attributed to the shortened Li+ diffusion pathways.

To improve its electrochemical performance, Li 2 C 2 O 4 was modified with different conductive additives, including super P black carbon (SP) and ketjenblack (KB). Notably, a mass ratio of 5:4 of KB to R- Li 2 C 2 O 4 enhanced the decomposition efficiency to 99.7 % and reduced the decomposition potential to 4.46 V, which is the upper limit for traditional battery systems.

After recrystallization, SEM images showed uniformly dispersed R-Li 2 C 2 O 4 particles in the N-rGO and Ni/N-rGO matrix. Due to their hierarchical and highly porous three-dimensional structures, the N-LCO and Ni-LCO systems achieved nearly 100 % decomposition rates, with initial charge capacities of 525.4 mAh/g and 527.3 mAh/g, respectively.

DFT calculations indicated a weaker adsorption tendency between Li 2 C 2 O 4 and Ni-N 4 , resulting in a lower dissociation overpotential. In contrast, the N-rGO configuration tightly restrained the Li 2 C 2 O 4 molecule.

In half-cell tests, the discharge-specific capacities of NCM811 and NCM811-Ni-LCO were similar, with no significant differences between their second charge-discharge cycles. Additionally, Ni-LCO did not compromise the cycle stability of the cathode material while significantly increasing the cell’s reversible capacity.

Conclusion

The researchers successfully demonstrated catalytic recrystallization of Li 2 C 2 O 4 , increasing its decomposition efficiency from 14.6 % to 100​ % while modulating the corresponding decomposition potential from 4.90 ​V to 4.30 ​V.

The NCM811//SiO x full cell assembled with Ni-LCO showed a ∼30.4 ​% increase in the reversible capacity and a ∼21.5 ​% higher capacity retention ratio than the cell without Ni-LCO. This approach presents a promising pathway for highly efficient pre-lithiation technology, contributing to a more sustainable and reliable energy future.

Journal Reference

Zhang, H., et al. (2024). Unlocking the decomposition limitations of the Li 2 C 2 O4 for highly efficient cathode preliathiations. Advanced Powder Materials. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772834X24000460

