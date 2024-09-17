Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Research | New Product

Cards Recycling Partners With Machinex to Launch Its First State-Of-The-Art Recycling Facility in Arkansas

Machinex Technologies is excited to announce the grand opening of CARDS Recycling’s new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) on September 12, 2024, in Springdale, Arkansas. Recognizing the growing demand for recycling services and the opportunity to secure a significant contract, Central Arkansas Recycling & Disposal Services (CARDS) Recycling expanded its operations beyond traditional waste management, marking a strategic entry into the recycling industry.

Image Credit: Machinex Technologies

Recognizing Machinex Technologies’ reputation for delivering innovative recycling solutions, CARDS Recycling chose to partner with the Quebec-based company for this pivotal project. Faced with the challenge of fitting a state-of-the-art MRF into an existing small building, Machinex applied their creativity and engineering expertise to design a facility that maximizes efficiency and meets the unique needs of CARDS Recycling.

“As we were entering the sphere of recycling, CARDS needed a partner it could trust, with true expertise. Machinex stood out from the beginning, they understood our needs and accompanied us towards the right solution the whole time” claims Dan Christensen, CARDS’ President/CEO. “This project showed us it is possible to design and deliver a turnkey MRF seamlessly.”

This 14 TPH Residential Single Stream MRF is designed to efficiently sort OCC, mixed paper, PET, HDPE color and natural, tin and aluminum cans. Key equipment includes a drum feeder, MACH OCC Screen, two MACH Ballistic Separators, MACH Fines Screen, MACH Eddy Current, MACH Motion Floor, Machinex’s own II RAM Baler, and a MACH Hyspec® Optical Sorter to handle PET/3D Fiber sorting.

‘We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to establish a strong relationship with CARDS,” said Rusty Angel, East Coast Sales Manager at Machinex. Dan has been aggressively making key acquisitions in this market, and so we look forward to a long-lasting partnership that will support their commitment to offering top-tier services to their customers.”

With this new MRF, CARDS Recycling is poised to enhance recycling efficiency in the region, offering cutting-edge processing capabilities that support both environmental sustainability and the growing recycling demands of their customers. This partnership with Machinex marks a significant first step in CARDS’ ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality recycling services.

Source:

Machinex

