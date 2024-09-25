EuroBLECH: technotrans Presents New Compressed-Air-Free Spray Lubrication System for Bipolar Plates

Resource-efficient technology for stamping and forming: technotrans is introducing the new generation of its compressed-air-free spray lubrication systems at this year’s EuroBLECH. The focus is on the new spray.xact reflection with an extended spray width. The patented reflection method enables homogeneous micro-quantity lubrication of significantly less than 0.5 grams per square meter on ultra-thin sheets and coils. This makes the system ideal, among other things, for processing bipolar plates for hydrogen production.

The new generation of sprax.xact reflection with patented process is now available with a significantly larger spray width. Image Credit: technotrans SE

“We are consistently expanding our solutions portfolio and the application possibilities of our systems – with a clear focus on sustainability and real added value for users,” says Hary Kosciesza, Business Development Manager at technotrans. “With the new spray.xact reflection, we not only meet the growing demands of the industry but also set benchmarks in resource-efficient micro-quantity spray lubrication.”

Until now, the spray.xact reflection was available with two valves and a spray width of 200 millimeters. In the new generation, the system is now equipped with additional valves and a significantly larger spray width. The special feature of the system is its patented process: The spray streams from above and below are reflected via a surface. This allows micro-quantities of significantly less than 0.5 grams per square meter to be applied to workpieces. The spray.xact reflection not only operates energy-efficiently without the use of compressed air but also conserves resources as a closed-loop solution: The medium that runs off the surface is collected in an integrated tray and fed back into the system. Applications include the processing of very thin bipolar plates for hydrogen production.

Combining Reliability and Efficiency

In addition to this innovation, technotrans is presenting its proven spray lubrication systems for various applications. The spray.xact c, available with a double-walled housing construction, offers customers a durable system for demanding applications with a spray width of up to 2,000 millimeters. For simple metal applications, technotrans offers the spray.xact easy, an economical solution with adjustable oil type and quantity. Thanks to patented nozzle technology, the spray.xact metal enables micro-quantity lubrication without the use of compressed air, allowing high-viscosity oils and emulsions to be evenly applied to sheets and strips.

All technotrans solutions operate without compressed air, using high-frequency pulsating valves to deliver precise oil application. No extraction system is required, and no oil is wasted, which could otherwise accumulate in the production environment. As a result, cleaning and maintenance efforts for the machines are reduced to a minimum.

technotrans will be exhibiting at EuroBLECH 2024 in Hanover from October 22 to 25 in Hall 27, Stand 27-J155.