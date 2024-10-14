Posted in | News | Materials Research

Researchers at City University of Hong Kong Reshape the Understanding of Grain Boundaries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), in collaboration with experts from local and overseas universities, have reshaped scientists’ fundamental understanding of the kinetic processes in crystalline materials, throwing light on new approaches for materials processing and microstructure tailoring.

Crystals are characterised by well-arranged atoms in a lattice structure. Grain boundaries are planar defects where crystals with different orientations meet. Most crystalline materials are polycrystals, aggregates of many polyhedral crystallite grains with different orientations. Hence, grain boundaries are common defects in materials, which profoundly influence the mechanical and physical properties. Manipulating the population of grain boundaries emerges as a potent strategy for tailoring material properties.

Traditionally, it is believed that the migration rate of a grain boundary is proportional to the driving force, with the proportionality coefficient, known as mobility, assumed to be constant. However, this research challenges that viewpoint by revealing that grain-boundary mobility is migration-direction-dependent rather than a constant value.

“Consequently, grain boundaries can migrate unidirectionally without a net driving force. Interestingly, such non-driven grain-boundary migration resembles the unidirectional rotation of a Brownian ratchet,” said Professor Han Jian of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE), CityUHK.

This research is published in the top-tier journal Science, titled “Grain boundaries are Brownian ratchets”.

The research reveals that the mobility of most grain boundaries depends on the direction of grain-boundary migration. By conducting atomistic simulations on numerous grain boundaries under various conditions, the researchers have solidified that grain-boundary mobility exhibits directionality as long as the two grains adjacent to the grain boundary are not symmetry-related, which is a common scenario.

As a grain boundary moves faster in one direction than in the opposite direction, a driving force oscillating about zero can induce grain-boundary migration in one direction. The researchers explained this behaviour using the Brownian ratchet model.

“Brownian ratchet is a device with a ratchet rotating unidirectionally as the paddle wheel undergoes rotation randomly in either direction due to the random kick of the atoms. Similarly, a grain boundary migrates unidirectionally when subjected to oscillatory driving forces or temperature,” said Qiu Caihao, a PhD student in MSE and first author of the paper.

This research reshapes the current understanding of grain boundary kinetics held by most researchers and textbooks and implies a novel approach to controlling the microstructural evolution of materials.

The corresponding authors of this paper are Professor Han, Professor David Srolovitz of the University of Hong Kong, Professor Marco Salvalaglio of TU Dresden, and Professor Pan Xiaoqing of the University of California, Irvine.

Source:

City University of Hong Kong

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    City University of Hong Kong. (2024, October 14). Researchers at City University of Hong Kong Reshape the Understanding of Grain Boundaries. AZoM. Retrieved on October 15, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63776.

  • MLA

    City University of Hong Kong. "Researchers at City University of Hong Kong Reshape the Understanding of Grain Boundaries". AZoM. 15 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63776>.

  • Chicago

    City University of Hong Kong. "Researchers at City University of Hong Kong Reshape the Understanding of Grain Boundaries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63776. (accessed October 15, 2024).

  • Harvard

    City University of Hong Kong. 2024. Researchers at City University of Hong Kong Reshape the Understanding of Grain Boundaries. AZoM, viewed 15 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63776.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback