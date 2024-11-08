SCS Expands PrecisionCure UVC (MUV) Line with Two Size Options for Enhanced UV Curing Solutions

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS) is pleased to announce the PrecisionCure UVC microwave UV curing system is now available in two sizes — 46" and 80" — offering manufacturers even greater flexibility and efficiency for their curing processes.

Image Credit: Specialty Coating Systems

The PrecisionCure UVC (MUV) system delivers superior UV curing performance through its programmable profiles and compact design. The system utilizes Heraeus Noblelight® microwave-activated UV lamps, a recognized industry standard, ensuring exceptional curing results.

The 46" system is ideal for single-sided curing and is designed to optimize production floor space, making it the most compact solution available. It features a patent- pending lamp movement trolley that allows for precise control over the UV exposure, offering users the ability to customize the number of lamp passes and vary UV dosage across different components of a single board. The 80" unit is available in both single- and double-sided configurations, providing even more versatility for larger production environments. Both models accommodate boards up to 28" long and are equipped with pneumatically-operated inlet/outlet shutters for enhanced process control.

The PrecisionCure UVC (MUV) system integrates seamlessly with SCS’s PrecisionCoat and PrecisionAdvance systems, creating a comprehensive solution for manufacturers. With Windows® -based software and a user-friendly touchscreen display, the system allows for easy operation and monitoring, further enhancing production efficiency.

“Our PrecisionCure UVC (MUV) line is engineered for continuous operation, minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency in high-volume manufacturing environments,” said Rodney Miller, Equipment Business Segment Manager at SCS. “With the added flexibility of two size options, we’re providing customers with tailored solutions that meet the demands of their specific production needs.”