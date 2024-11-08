FPT Industrial Unveils the R38, the Brand-New Compact Engine That Enhances its Power Generation and Industrial Power Unit Line-Up

FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications, has introduced its new R38, an engine that represents a mini-refresh of its extensive line-up. The new R38 was unveiled at EIMA 2024, the latest edition of the International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition, held in Bologna from 6 to 10 November 2024.

Image Credit: FPT Industrial

FPT Industrial is a leader in the power generation and IPU field thanks to its comprehensive line-up – ranging from 2.4 l to 16 l – that complies with worldwide emission standards and ensures optimal performance across various applications.

NEW R38 – EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE IN A FULLY PACKAGED AND COST- EFFECTIVE SOLUTION

The R38 is FPT Industrial’s new 3.8 l turbocharged engine that aims to offer a cost-effective solution for unregulated applications. It offers full compliance with EU standards, and seamless integration with the rest of FPT Industrial's ecosystem. It covers the 50 kVA and 60 kVA outputs in the power generation line-up, and 55 kW and 65 kW in the industrial power unit version, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.

Like the R24, the previous addition to FPT Industrial’s innovative portfolio, it comes as a compact four-cylinder G-Drive, with cooling pack and filters already installed. The new R38 features a robust, proven and reliable mechanical injection system, while the single-side servicing facilitates and speeds up maintenance activities. For the power generation version, the R38 is switchable from 1,500 rpm to 1,800 rpm to minimize OEMs’ stock requirements, and it is suitable for a broad range of applications, from stationary backup to mobile prime power.

Francesca Rinaldi, Power Gen Portfolio and Product Management at FPT Industrial, said: “The new R38 is set to play an important role within our product portfolio, since it will be available in both Power Generation and Industrial Power Unit versions. The introduction of this engine aims to meet even more needs within the unregulated markets: we expect it to quickly become a major player in its target sector, especially for applications such as generators, irrigation pumps, hydraulic power units, dewatering pumps, and air compressors.”

R38 Power Generation – Technical Specifications

Stand-by Power [kW]: 55 – 66

Prime Power [kW]: 50 – 66

Emission level: URBore x Stroke [mm]: 102 x 115

Displacement [l]: 3.8

Compression ratio: 17.5:1

Cylinders: 4

Valves per cylinder: 2

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Flywheel: 11.5"

Flywheel Housing: SAE 3

Injection system: Direct Injection / Mech

R38 IPU – Technical Specifications

Power [kW@rpm]: 55 – 65 @ 2500

Torque [Nm@rpm]: 290 @ 1800 – 320 @ 1700

Idle speed [rpm]: 850 ± 50

Emission level: UR

Bore x Stroke [mm]: 102 x 115

Displacement [l]: 3.8

Compression ratio: 17.5:1

Cylinders: 4

Valves per cylinder: 2

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Flywheel: 11.5"

Flywheel Housing: SAE 3

Injection system: Direct Injection / Mech

aux PTO [Nm]: 80