Transformable Membrane Boosts Gas Separation Efficiency

Reviewed by Victoria SmithNov 14 2024

Scientists from the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences at Kyoto University and the Department of Chemical Engineering at National Taiwan University have developed a phase-transformable membrane that could meet the needs of efficient gas separation. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

New phase-transformable porous materials with metal-organic polyhedra that can change their phase among crystal, glass, and liquid. Image Credit: KaiLi Chien

Efficiency and flexibility are necessary for industrial gas separation, which is crucial for clean energy and environmental preservation. However, current materials are not flexible enough to selectively segregate gases like hydrogen (H2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) while staying energy-efficient.

This novel membrane design uses a unique blend of polyethylene glycol chains and metal-organic polyhedra (MOP).

Traditional solid membranes are effective but limited in flexibility, which hinders their efficiency in industrial settings. Our phase-transformable porous materials can be precisely tuned for gas permeability and selectivity by adjusting its physical state.

Shuhei Furukawa, Study Lead and Professor, Kyoto University

Adjusting the temperature allows the material to switch between liquid, glass, and crystalline states, which maximizes its permeability and selectivity for particular gases.

The membrane's liquid phase is highly effective for CO2 capture. This state displays excellent permeability and selectivity, allowing for efficient CO2 capture from the hydrogen combination and reducing energy utilization in capture processes.

This attribute makes it a promising alternative for lowering industrial CO2 emissions and promoting renewable energy production from hydrogen purification.

This phase-transformable membrane’s adaptability encourages new opportunities for customized gas separation.

The team envisions various applications for the membrane and its adaptability to particular conditions through careful selection of MOP structures and polymers to adjust its properties. This versatility could enable industries to target specific gases in various environmental situations.

The next challenge is scaling up production to make this membrane technology feasible for large-scale applications.

Dun-Yen Kang, Professor, National Taiwan University

The team is also exploring combinations of MOPs and polymers to expand the range of gases that can be effectively separated. With continued research, this revolutionary membrane has the potential to become a cornerstone of sustainable energy solutions, assisting companies in meeting environmental criteria while increasing efficiency.

Han, P.-C., et al. (2024) Phase-transformable metal-organic polyhedra for membrane processing and switchable gas separation. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-53560-3.

Kyoto University iCeMS

